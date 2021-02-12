Earthquake in Pakistan

Desert Fox 1
The earthquake was of 6.4 magnitude.I hope everyone is fine. Its epicenter is reportedly Tajikistan
Has any fatality been reported?Ina Lillahi Wa Ina Alaihi Rajioun.
No. But that Dua is not only for when you hear a fatality of a Muslim.
Why earthquake in Tajikistan why not Karachi??
azad k too i was talking to family member and it happened.