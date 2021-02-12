What's new

Earthquake in Pakistan

Desert Fox 1

The earthquake was of 6.4 magnitude.I hope everyone is fine. Its epicenter is reportedly Tajikistan
 
Ahmet Pasha

The earthquake was of 6.4 magnitude.I hope everyone is fine. Its epicenter is reportedly Tajikistan
Why earthquake in Tajikistan why not Karachi??
We have so much history, beach, tourist places and we pay most nay all tax of Pakistan.

Sons of soil doing sajjish against Karachi and it's poor Palestinians.
😅😅😅
 
Taimoor Khan

Right above Wakhan corridor, near Pakistan and China border (CPEC). Tremor choose a very convenient point of origin and right after power project disaster in India.

1613154914147.png





Not suggesting anything, but Pakistan should, rather must, study and acquire technologies which are known to effect weather and geological events, unnaturally. Not just for the benefit, but also as a deterrence.
 
