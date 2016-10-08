What's new

Earth Quake in Islamabad and Northern Areas in Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1482028140948037635


Pakistan Issues Disastrous Tsunami and Earthquake Warning

Pakistan Issues Disastrous Tsunami and Earthquake and Warning

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) A strong earthquake in the Makran subduction zone on the coast of Karachi could trigger a tsunami.

The announcement came after an earthquake struck Gwadar and its environs on Tuesday night, with an epicentre 50 kilometres south of Gwadar and a depth of 25 kilometres in the Makran subduction zone.

“After a long time an earthquake of this magnitude has been reported in the Makran subduction zone and was felt from Gwadar to Ormara,” an official said.


The fear of a tsunami is looming over the coastal areas of Sindh and Makran, according to Amir Haider Khan, Director of the PMD’s National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC). The Makran subduction zone, he continued, is “like a nuclear bomb” in the sea that “may erupt at any time.”

In 1945, a devastating tsunami in the coastal areas of Sindh and Makran caused by a big earthquake killed at least 4,000 people.

The subduction zone became active again after 1945, according to the official. He claims that it has reached the end of its natural time scale and that it could erupt at any time.

Gwadar and Makran, according to the NTWC Director, would be severely impacted if an earthquake in the Arabian Sea caused a tsunami.

“A tsunami might impact Karachi in a matter of minutes,” he said.

www.bolnews.com

Pakistan Issues Disastrous Tsunami and Earthquake and Warning

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) A strong earthquake in the Makran subduction zone on the coast of Karachi could trigger a tsunami.


5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan's northern areas




Islamabad and northern parts of the country were jolted by an earthquake on Friday night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The earthquake's magnitude was recorded at 5.6, the PMD said, adding that it had originated in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at a depth of 100 kilometres around 9:13pm.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar and adjoining areas, Mansehra, Balakot, Charsadda, Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas, Dawn News reported.

www.dawn.com

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan's northern areas

Tremors felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mansehra, Balakot, Charsadda and GB, according to media reports.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1482031851141279748
 
Earthquake of magnitude between 5.1 and 5.5 occurred in northern Afghanistan and was also felt in big cities of Pakistan. I hope none of our brothers/sisters even had a nosebleed. Our prayers are with you.
 
The fear of a tsunami is looming over the coastal areas of Sindh and Makran, according to Amir Haider Khan, Director of the PMD’s National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC).


Gwadar and Makran, according to the NTWC Director, would be severely impacted if an earthquake in the Arabian Sea caused a tsunami.

“A tsunami might impact Karachi in a matter of minutes,” he said.

www.bolnews.com

Pakistan Issues Disastrous Tsunami and Earthquake and Warning

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) A strong earthquake in the Makran subduction zone on the coast of Karachi could trigger a tsunami.

 
Yes I read that but the earthquake is in the northern areas it cannot cause a tsunami near Gwadar. These are two different topics.
 
I think earth quake was felt in 2 days ago in Gwadar,
again earth quake was felt today in northern areas, and islamabad,

may be bol news mixed up news, but problem is on bol news article, date is current, for warning, so i shared their article too
 
