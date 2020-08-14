What's new

Earning Passive Income Through Stocks

Earning Passive Income Through Stocks


Exploring stocks, trading, and investments with tonight’s guest, Ali Farid Khwaja. Where has he done his high schooling and college from? How he was one of the top technology analysts in Europe? Where has he worked before K-trade? What’s K-trade? Wasn’t it known as KASB before and how this structure works? What are the average age demographics of the investors they have? What is a zero-risk product? How stock investment is more powerful? Why should one invest in business partnerships? How does K-trade plan to attract Gen-Z and the non-investors majority in Pakistan? Tune in know more on trading, PSX, earning through stocks, and investment as part of pop culture!

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Ali Farid Khwaja
00:55 What’s his journey from high school to college been like?
03:15 Where has he worked before K-trade?
05:28 What opportunity he sees in Pakistan?
08:54 K-trade, KASB, and how does this structure works?
11:21 What are the average age demographics of investors?
12:27 How do you invest and what’s the product?
13:44 What’s zero risk product?
15:25 Why investing in business partnerships is more successful?
23:26 What’s the Islamic concept in stocks?
26:47 What’s the process at K-trade?
35:56 How long does it takes to start trading?
38:16 What are different means to earn through stocks?
40:44 How he plans to invest his seed fund?
41:46 What are they doing to attract the non-investors majority?
48:24 What he thinks of Robinhood?
49:55 How they plan to mainstream investment in Gen-Z?

A very bad idea have an experience of three decades in it. Even at times of calamity blue-chip stocks don't live up to their expectations. The best winning combination is to invest by regular drip-feeding, as you are covered in good days and bad days.

The best investment vehicles are Unit trusts, which invest in dozens of hi-tech stocks globally. My favourite is the HSBC Sharia fund that has weightage mostly towards the Nasdaq stocks. This fund has gone up ten folds in as many years.

Regarding Pakistan Meezan bank has a number of quality funds available,recent years have not been good in terms of PSE narrow range and massive devaluation for us foreign investors.
 
It’s very clear that an investor should not invest in a countries stock market whose average returns are not even beating the national inflation rate.
Whatever money you make patiently is lost by wild fluctuations on currency.
Better look at stable economies to invest your hard earned money.
 
It’s very clear that an investor should not invest in a countries stock market whose average returns are not even beating the national inflation rate.
Whatever money you make patiently is lost by wild fluctuations on currency.
Better look at stable economies to invest your hard earned money.
Exactly. Well said. That's crux of the matter. As long returns are less than inflation, you will not get any investment.
 
Don't do it. Especially as a form of "passive income". Unless your very rich and can afford both the risk, and can invest enough to earn an income. Your returns will likely not beat the market. Net of inflation and then net of taxes, you may not earn very much at all. And the risk is high, especially if you don't know what you're doing.

This goes doubly for derivatives like futures and options, you might make a killing, but guess who you're competing against? First the broker who's skimming your gains, quoting extortionate prices not always in-line with the market, and if you're good he may simply start hedging your trades. Once you get past your own broker, guess who you're still competing with? The street, which is full of professional traders whose job it is know these markets, you will likely not be beating them.

If you want to invest in stuff, invest in businesses, property, or other things that you can understand. If you don't know what a P/E ratio is, or what implied vol. is, don't trade. And if you are going to trade, just know whatever returns you get will not constitute a passive source of income.
 
Where is the video?
 
Do not play the stock market you will lose house always wins, unless it's long-term you invest and forget. Or if you are a professional trader then yes.

FYI: I Played stock market for 10 years...
 
Plz advise how to invest in nasdaq while residing in middle east?
And are there any courses/books to become familiar with technicalities, thanks
Like you said eToro (and Plus500) are lower tier options. Better ones are IBKR and probably saxobank.
 
