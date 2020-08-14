Earning Passive Income Through Stocks

Don't do it. Especially as a form of "passive income". Unless your very rich and can afford both the risk, and can invest enough to earn an income. Your returns will likely not beat the market. Net of inflation and then net of taxes, you may not earn very much at all. And the risk is high, especially if you don't know what you're doing.



This goes doubly for derivatives like futures and options, you might make a killing, but guess who you're competing against? First the broker who's skimming your gains, quoting extortionate prices not always in-line with the market, and if you're good he may simply start hedging your trades. Once you get past your own broker, guess who you're still competing with? The street, which is full of professional traders whose job it is know these markets, you will likely not be beating them.



If you want to invest in stuff, invest in businesses, property, or other things that you can understand. If you don't know what a P/E ratio is, or what implied vol. is, don't trade. And if you are going to trade, just know whatever returns you get will not constitute a passive source of income.