Early polls likely to be nip and tuck affair between PML-N and PTI

KARACHI: With 29% voters favouring PML-N and 28% favouring PTI, the next general elections are expected to be a nip and tuck affair between the two major political parties in the event of early polls,reported Sunday.The PTI has lost 4% of its supporters as compared to its popularity in the 2018 elections, whereas PML-N became 5% more popular and PPP gained 2% of supporters, as per a survey by the IPOR.The survey had a sample size of 3,700 people and was conducted between December 22 and January 9, 2022.The survey reported a close contest between the PML-N and PTI as the IPOR found the PML-N to be the first choice of 29% respondents, while 28% favoured PTI and 15% preferred PPP.All these parties continue to show voter confidence in their stronghold provinces.As many as 33% of the respondents believed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could solve their and Pakistan's problems, 30% believed Prime Minister Imran Khan can do wonders for the country, while 10% placed their hopes on PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto.When asked about the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, 68% of the respondents said the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan.