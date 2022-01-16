What's new

Early polls likely to be nip and tuck affair between PML-N and PTI

1642360102047.png


  • Survey by IPOR finds PML-N to be the first choice of 29% respondents, while 28% favour PTI.
  • PTI loses 4% of its supporters as compared to its popularity in 2018 elections, while PML-N becomes 5% more popular, survey finds.
  • 33% of respondents believe Nawaz Sharif can solve their problems, 30% believe PM Imran Khan can do wonders for Pakistan.
KARACHI: With 29% voters favouring PML-N and 28% favouring PTI, the next general elections are expected to be a nip and tuck affair between the two major political parties in the event of early polls, The News reported Sunday.

The PTI has lost 4% of its supporters as compared to its popularity in the 2018 elections, whereas PML-N became 5% more popular and PPP gained 2% of supporters, as per a survey by the IPOR.

The survey had a sample size of 3,700 people and was conducted between December 22 and January 9, 2022.

The survey reported a close contest between the PML-N and PTI as the IPOR found the PML-N to be the first choice of 29% respondents, while 28% favoured PTI and 15% preferred PPP.

All these parties continue to show voter confidence in their stronghold provinces.

As many as 33% of the respondents believed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could solve their and Pakistan's problems, 30% believed Prime Minister Imran Khan can do wonders for the country, while 10% placed their hopes on PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto.

When asked about the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, 68% of the respondents said the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan.

www.geo.tv

I can almost understand people rooting for Bilawal, he's not held power, but how 30% still see hope in Nawaz Sharif is depressingly sad.

PTI are in for a shock at the next election of they don't tackle inflation. I'm glad their own MNA's are attacking the party on the subject, it can't be glossed over. Having very valid reasons for high inflation doesn't negate the need to reduce it. Hopefully they plan on throwing money at the problem in the 12-18 months in the run up to the election.
 
