What's new

Early Election Or PDM Govt for Remaining Period?

imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,772
0
2,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Early Election won't suit PTI and IK. Let No Confidence take its course and PDM forms their government.
Now there will be these choices:

1. New PDM Govt will have many internal contradictions and conditions will become real bad. High inflation and high prices will make life difficult.
2. There will be infighting amongst PDM family dynasties and their allies. Actually It will be a very amusing scenario.
3. It will be in IK and PTI interest if this accumulation of contradictions remain in power for 6 months while IK expose all the conspiracies and use this time to organize PTI and short list candidates for NA and PA's.
4. PDM can counter all that by announcing early elections. They will also bring in an Army Chief of their choice.

It is possible that KSA, UAE give huge amount of money to PDM and US may give some concessions to PDM govt.

There is no single good outcome. But early elections won't suit IK and he should not accept that as bargaining chip for NC withdrawal. It will present him weak and decapitated.

Economy will go bad during PDM which is bad for Pakistan but this is what it is.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
14,096
17
37,315
Country
United States
Location
United States
I think the Pak Deep State has already taken care of it! The renegade MPs are no concern. Even the opposition will lose blood, so it's a win for IK, who has amply shown his popularity amongst the masses. The traitors are now as naked as the Sadhus on the Ganges...

A good show from the Pak Deep Nation. Now is the time to cut off the rotten heads represented by AZ, NS, FR etc....
 
B

B.K.N

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 7, 2019
4,455
-1
3,441
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If opposition wins no confidence vote PTI k bahut saray log dosri parties main chalay jayain ga. And imran Khan ab 70 ka ha us na bhi harnay k baad politics chor daini ha
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NO-TRUST MOVE TO BE BROUGHT AGAINST PTI GOVT: PDM
2
Replies
26
Views
877
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM says early elections 'only way to take Pakistan forward'
Replies
14
Views
671
mudas777
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman calls on entire nation to 'march' towards Islamabad on March 23
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran Khan will not get the chance to escape when PDM reaches Islamabad: Fazl
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
kingQamaR
K
ghazi52
Establishment didn’t interfere in KP LG polls, says Fazlur Rehman
Replies
0
Views
217
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom