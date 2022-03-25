Early Election Or PDM Govt for Remaining Period?

Early Election won't suit PTI and IK. Let No Confidence take its course and PDM forms their government.

Now there will be these choices:



1. New PDM Govt will have many internal contradictions and conditions will become real bad. High inflation and high prices will make life difficult.

2. There will be infighting amongst PDM family dynasties and their allies. Actually It will be a very amusing scenario.

3. It will be in IK and PTI interest if this accumulation of contradictions remain in power for 6 months while IK expose all the conspiracies and use this time to organize PTI and short list candidates for NA and PA's.

4. PDM can counter all that by announcing early elections. They will also bring in an Army Chief of their choice.



It is possible that KSA, UAE give huge amount of money to PDM and US may give some concessions to PDM govt.



There is no single good outcome. But early elections won't suit IK and he should not accept that as bargaining chip for NC withdrawal. It will present him weak and decapitated.



Economy will go bad during PDM which is bad for Pakistan but this is what it is.