EAGLE 4X4 6X6 GDELS Wheeled armored vehicles - Switzerland

The layout of the EAGLE is conventional for a light tactical armored vehicle with the engine at the front, driver and commander in the middle, troops compartment, and cargo area at the rear. The EAGLE 4x4 has an overall length of 5.4 m with a GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) of 10 tons with a payload of 3 tons while the 6x6 version has a length of 7.0 m and a GVW of 15 tons with a maximum payload of 5 tons. The EAGLE 4x4 has the capacity to carry up to five military personnel. Both vehicles are fitted with a large windscreen at the front and two doors on each side of the hull. The 6x6 version can accommodate up to 14 soldiers with their individual equipment and weapons. The hull of the EAGLE provides standard ballistic protection Level 1 STANAG 4569 against the firing of small arms 7.62 caliber and artillery shell splinters. The protection can be increased by the use of an armor kit to reach a Level 3 ballistic protection to stop 7.62mm AP (Armor Piercing) ammunition and to withstand mine explosions of up to 10 kg of TNT under the wheels and the floor of the vehicle. In option, the vehicle can be fitted with various types of adaptive and highly efficient side protection systems against the common anti-tank grenade RPG-7 and its derivatives.​