EAGLE 4X4 6X6 GDELS Wheeled armored vehicles - Switzerland

Description
The EAGLE is a family of 4x4 and 6x6 light tactical armored vehicles developed and designed by the Swiss company Mowag which is now part of General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS). The production of the first variant of the vehicle started in 2003. The EAGLE 4x4 and 6x6 family uses the same chassis and drive train components, offering unmatched payload/gross vehicle weight ratio and a flexible internal layout to support various mission roles. The EAGLEcan be configured to fulfill a wide range of roles such as APC (Armored Personnel Carrier), ambulance, recovery, command, reconnaissance, logistics and military police vehicle providing seating capacity for up to 14 soldiers and reserved capacity for a comprehensive communication and mission system fit. The EAGLE V is the latest variant in the EAGLE family that was unveiled in 2010 during Eurosatory, International Defense exhibition that was held in Paris, France. This next-generation EAGLE retains the key features of the existing in-service EAGLE but with more internal volume, payload, protection, and mobility. The EAGLE is in service with Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.
Eagle 4x4 6x6 GDELS variants:The Eagle in 4x4 and 6x6 variants can be configured as Command & Liaison, Reconnaissance, Police / Special Forces, Patrol, Artillery Forward Observation, EOR/EOD, or others to meet customer specifications. Variants include an easy to operate, on-board vehicle diagnostics system.
Technical Data
Back to top
|Armament
The roof of the vehicle can be fitted with a wide range of remote weapon stations (RWS) or one-man open-top turrets that can be armed with machine guns up to 12.7mm caliber or 40mm automatic grenade launchers.
|Design and protection
The layout of the EAGLE is conventional for a light tactical armored vehicle with the engine at the front, driver and commander in the middle, troops compartment, and cargo area at the rear. The EAGLE 4x4 has an overall length of 5.4 m with a GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) of 10 tons with a payload of 3 tons while the 6x6 version has a length of 7.0 m and a GVW of 15 tons with a maximum payload of 5 tons. The EAGLE 4x4 has the capacity to carry up to five military personnel. Both vehicles are fitted with a large windscreen at the front and two doors on each side of the hull. The 6x6 version can accommodate up to 14 soldiers with their individual equipment and weapons. The hull of the EAGLE provides standard ballistic protection Level 1 STANAG 4569 against the firing of small arms 7.62 caliber and artillery shell splinters. The protection can be increased by the use of an armor kit to reach a Level 3 ballistic protection to stop 7.62mm AP (Armor Piercing) ammunition and to withstand mine explosions of up to 10 kg of TNT under the wheels and the floor of the vehicle. In option, the vehicle can be fitted with various types of adaptive and highly efficient side protection systems against the common anti-tank grenade RPG-7 and its derivatives.
|Mobility
The EAGLE is powered by a Cummins ISBe6.7-litre Turbo diesel common rail six-cylinder engine available in various power settings coupled to an Allison 2500 five-speed automatic transmission combined to a two-speed transfer case. The vehicle is equipped with power steering, a Torsen self-locking differential on all wheels, and an ABS system on the hydraulic braking circuit. The vehicle can reach a maximum top road speed of 110 km/h with a road cruising range of up to 700 km. It can negotiate a gradient of 60% and climb a vertical obstacle of 0.5 m. The EAGLE can easily be transported by air with suitable military transport aircraft.
|Accessories
Standard equipment of the EAGLE includes an air conditioning system, vehicle information system, run-flat tires, preheat unit, heated power mirrors, and electrically heated bulletproof windows. In option, the vehicle can be fitted with a wide range of equipment such as a self-recovery winch, central tire inflation system (CTIS), CBRN overpressure protection system, fire suppression system, C4ISTAR communication system, tactical battery kit, rearview camera, power management system and more.
Specifications
Back to top
|Armament
|Armor
|7.62 or 12.7 mm caliber machine gun or 40mm automatic grenade launcher
|Mine Blast and Ballistic protection, V-shape hull.
|Country users
|Weight
|Denmark, Germany, Switzerland.
|- Eagle 4x4: 7,000 kg
- Eagle 6x6: 7,700 kg
|Designer Country
|Speed
|Switzerland
|110 km/h maximum road speed
|Accessories
|Range
|Self-recovery winch, NBC protection system, towing brake, fire suppression system, rear view camera, and power management system
|700 km
|Crew
|Dimensions
|- Eagle 4x4: 2 + 2
- Eagle 6x6: 2 + 8
|- Eagle 4x4: Length: 5,4 m; Width: 2,20 m; Height: 2,32 m
- Eagle 6x6: Length: 6.99 m; Width: 2.28 m; Height: 2.35 m
Details View
Back to top
EAGLE 4x4
EAGLE 6x6
Eagle 4x4 6x6 wheeled armored vehicles GDELS data fact sheet | Spain Spanish wheeled armored and tactical vehicles UK | Spain Spanish Army military equipment armoured UK
Eagle 4x4 6x6 wheeled armored vehicles GDELS Switzerland Spain technical data fact sheet pictures video
www.armyrecognition.com