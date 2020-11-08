Ea Nigar-e-Watan Tu Salamat Rahy - Revive spirit of Nation in political Jalsas

Revive golden patriotic songs in political Jalsas again. Reduce "you vs me", instead work on "we-us-ours" again. Songs like "Nigar-e-Watern" merging us together. Let every political party sing them and unite us under one Nation, one flag, one Kalima and one Purpose.

By the way, other than "Iman Etihad Tanzeem", what other purpose do we as a Nation live by and what "goal" are we marching towards? Its a serious question.