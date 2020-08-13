EA-18G Growler Flies With New Jammer

The EA-18G Growler Flies For The First Time With Next-Gen Jammer Mid-Band Pod

​

Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) flies for the first time on an EA-18G Growler, Aug. 7, over Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. The NGJ-MB capability, forward pod located under the right wing of the aircraft, is a jamming technology that provides enhanced airborne electronic attack capabilities to the EA-18G Growler platform (U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt) ​

This first flight validated the capability of the pod to be safely flown under the Growler’s wings.



​

​

Two Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band pods, attached to an EA-18G Growler, undergo testing in the Air Combat Environmental Test and Evaluation Facility anechoic chamber at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. (U.S. Navy photo) Author’s note: the ALQ-99 pod can be seen under the centerline pylon. The aircraft was tested in this configuration as this represents the operational configuration until the other two NGJ pods are ready. ​