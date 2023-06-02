What's new

E-commerce with China

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
96,033
105
154,079
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

TEXPO 2023 sets the stage for Pakistan’s export expansion through Chinese E-commerce connections​

June 2, 2023



TEXPO 2023, which concluded recently, saw a significant presence of major Chinese e-commerce giants, indicating a promising future for Pakistan’s export industry. According to Ghulam Qadir, the Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, Ali Baba, JD.com, and Douyin, well-known players in the Chinese e-commerce market, actively engaged with Pakistani companies during the event. Qadir mentioned that these companies conducted numerous B2B meetings with Pakistani companies specializing in high-quality textiles, apparel, leather products, and footwear. He emphasized that in order for Pakistan to reach the $10 billion export milestone, it is essential to tap into the Chinese e-commerce market.


KARACHI: The recently concluded TEXPO 2023, witnessed a remarkable presence of major Chinese e-commerce giants, signalling a promising future for Pakistan’s export industry. Ali Baba, JD.com, and Douyin, prominent players in the Chinese e-commerce market, actively engaged with Pakistani companies during the event, according to Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing.

“These companies held many B2B meetings with Pakistani companies with quality textiles, apparel, leather products, and footwear. To reach the $10 billion export mark, tapping the Chinese e-commerce market is a sine qua non for Pakistan,” he stated.

Furthermore, Qadir acknowledged the efforts of the Chinese government in facilitating Pakistan’s exports through both online and offline pavilions.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan China Textile Collaboration
Replies
0
Views
92
ghazi52
ghazi52
Luosifen
Yiwu fuels new boom in Pak-China trade
Replies
2
Views
493
Goenitz
Goenitz
B
Nuport: The Dhaka-based SaaS startup targeting the $8 billion e-commerce industry in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
113
Black_cats
B
Hamartia Antidote
As Alibaba plans break-up, employees worry about its impact on units not focused on e-commerce
Replies
0
Views
224
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
W
Walmart readies another $2.5 billion investment in India’s e-commerce and payments
Replies
0
Views
279
walterbibikow
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom