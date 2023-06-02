E-commerce with China

TEXPO 2023 sets the stage for Pakistan’s export expansion through Chinese E-commerce connections​

June 2, 2023

The recently concluded TEXPO 2023, witnessed a remarkable presence of major Chinese e-commerce giants, signalling a promising future for Pakistan's export industry. Ali Baba, JD.com, and Douyin, prominent players in the Chinese e-commerce market, actively engaged with Pakistani companies during the event, according to Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing.

"These companies held many B2B meetings with Pakistani companies with quality textiles, apparel, leather products, and footwear. To reach the $10 billion export mark, tapping the Chinese e-commerce market is a sine qua non for Pakistan," he stated.

Furthermore, Qadir acknowledged the efforts of the Chinese government in facilitating Pakistan's exports through both online and offline pavilions.