

E-Commerce vital for employment generation and economic growth – PM



Group CEO of Daraz (online E-Commerce platform) Mr. Bjarke Mikelsen called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.



While welcoming Mr. Mikelsen, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan offers huge potential for E-Commerce that will generate employment opportunities and help in economic growth.



The Prime Minister said that the Government is providing full support to foreign investors under the “Ease-of-doing-Business” policy.

CEO Daraz expressed interest in further investment and expansion of e-commerce in Pakistan.



Advisor Finance Mr. Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Chairman STZA Mr. Amir Hashmi, Senator Aon Abbas Bappi, MD Daraz Mr. Ehsan Saya and Mr. Emmad Khan from Daraz were present during the meeting.