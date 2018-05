E.C.G. Sudarshan, theoretical physicist nominated for Nobel 9 times, passes away

Early years and Nobel snub

Born in Kerala, Sudarshan was famously influenced to become a physicist when he found his older brother’s high school textbook at home. After reading the book end to end, he stumbled upon the sentence “the derivation of the formula for the period of a simple pendulum was beyond the scope of the book”. Young Sudarshan set out to hunt for a book that actually would show the derivation of the formula, and found a life-long love in the process.

His most notable contribution was in the quantum representation of light, known as Sudarshan-Glauber representation, for which the Nobel Prize was infamously given to Glauber only.



This was perhaps Sudarshan’s greatest legacy: He was a living example of the Nobel committee’s openly flawed bias towards European and American male scientists. Following Glauber’s win, several physicists had written to the committee in criticism, noting that the bulk of the work on it had been done by Sudarshan and merely co-opted by Glauber.

Religion versus science