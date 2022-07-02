E-BIKE IN PAKISTAN

What's new

A friend of mine bought a sur ron e bike for 3 grand. i was not that interested, believing its a gimmick but damn its fast it does 60 mph. i was following him in my car. it is quick, setting off and has alot of power left in the battery. His is 72v 32ah, so plenty of life.

Has anyone got e bike or sur ron?

i searched up pakistan e bike there are loads of people building them and selling them, i get the impression theres more e bikes in pak than uk.


I am more of go ped petrol engine but its noisy. The e bike silent you can only hear tyre grip friction on the road.
 

