What's new

E-3 insufficient for timely detection of J-20: Pacific Air Forces chief

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
27,916
-41
63,940
Country
China
Location
China
www.flightglobal.com

E-3 insufficient for timely detection of J-20: Pacific Air Forces chief

US Air Force (USAF) General Kenneth Wilsbach says that the Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet is suffering significant obsolescence issues, and that the Boeing F-15EX is ideally suited to conflict in North Asia.
www.flightglobal.com www.flightglobal.com

US Air Force (USAF) General Kenneth Wilsbach says that the Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet is suffering significant obsolescence issues, and that the Boeing F-15EX is ideally suited to conflict in North Asia.


@Han Patriot @LeGenD
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Incapable Against J-20 Fighters – US Air Force Says ‘Not Ready For 21st-Century Battle’ With China Due To Outdated AWACS
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
ahtan_china
A
beijingwalker
‘Our F-35s had at least one close encounter with Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon, they are flying it pretty well, We are impressed ’, US commander
Replies
10
Views
1K
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: F-35 cuts, F-15 boost, and E-3 replacement: Air Force’s $170B budget makes big moves in FY23
Replies
0
Views
191
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
beijingwalker
US Fears Losing Air Superiority To China By 2035; Not J-20 Fighters, But Bothered By PLAAF’s Real ‘Mighty Dragon’
Replies
8
Views
1K
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Get Ya Wig Split
The F-15EX Has Fired Its First Missile
Replies
0
Views
423
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom