Dyson engineer wins unfair dismissal claim after Sikh manager told her ‘I don’t like Muslims’

PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
United Kingdom
Pakistan
For those Pakistanis who think that sikhs are our allies, please read this article of how a sikh manager for the Dyson company bullied and harrassed an Iranian female engineer because she was a Muslim. He did this mainly because of his hatred of Pakistanis:

Dyson engineer wins unfair dismissal claim after manager told her 'I don't like Muslims' - ReadSector

Iranian engineer who worked for Sir Richard Dyson wins religious discrimination and unfair dismissal claim against the company after Sikh manager told her ‘I don’t like Muslims’ Employment tribunal heard senior manager Kamaljit Chana also told Zeinab Alipourbabaie ‘Muslims are violent’ and...
The sikh religion and faith is based upon their blood thirsty hatred of Pakistan, Pakistanis, Muslims and Islam. NEVER forget the holocaust of 1947 against Pakstani people by sikhs.
 
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

Dec 31, 2019
Pakistan
Germany
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Indeed brother! Never forget! Sikhs are not our friends, Pakistanis definetly need to stop praising them like they are fellow Muslims. They are not!
 
