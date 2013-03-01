Dyson engineer wins unfair dismissal claim after Sikh manager told her ‘I don’t like Muslims’

Dyson engineer wins unfair dismissal claim after manager told her 'I don't like Muslims' - ReadSector Iranian engineer who worked for Sir Richard Dyson wins religious discrimination and unfair dismissal claim against the company after Sikh manager told her ‘I don’t like Muslims’ Employment tribunal heard senior manager Kamaljit Chana also told Zeinab Alipourbabaie ‘Muslims are violent’ and...

For those Pakistanis who think that sikhs are our allies, please read this article of how a sikh manager for the Dyson company bullied and harrassed an Iranian female engineer because she was a Muslim. He did this mainly because of his hatred of Pakistanis:The sikh religion and faith is based upon their blood thirsty hatred of Pakistan, Pakistanis, Muslims and Islam. NEVER forget the holocaust of 1947 against Pakstani people by sikhs.