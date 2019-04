Dynamatic Technologies Ltd launched ‘Tejas Main Fuselage Assembly’ for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).This was inaugurated by Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production, Government of lndia, in the presence of R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL.“This is a milestone in our nation’s Aerospace journey and Make-in-lndia initiative, a unique Public-Private-Partnership successfully implemented in association with HAL,” according to a statement.Dynamatic Technologies designs and builds highly engineered products for Automotive, Aeronautic, Hydraulic and Security applications.It is an Indian company involved in precision engineering. Udayant Malhoutra is the CEO & Managing Director of the company. With US$300 million order for building crucial aerosturcture of Airbus A330 in hand it recently becomes Airbus’s Tier I supplier.Private sector producing modules for LCA.Recent production model flew with L&T produced wings.