As for the Muslims, it's advised to think about the death 20 times a day!!! Every Namaz needs to be considered to be the last one!! Hence, a true Muslim is ever ready to die after doing the Tevbve....



As for the folks in the uniform defending a Muslim front-line state like Pak or Turkey, how Bahtiyar of you!!! Spending a night at the borders on duty is like a thousand nights spent on performing Ibadet!! And, how many such nights a soldier spends during his career!!! Insha'Allah they die as a Shehit or a Ga'zi....



Now, let me share a personal story of a relative of mine, who was a retired military officer. He reached the golden age of above 80. One day he was writing an important check for a person while sitting on a chair in his study. That person was waiting nearby. But, after the passage of some time that person wasn't getting any call from my relative. So, he approached him and found that my relative was calmly sitting on the chair holding the check in his hand and with a great satisfaction on his face as if he were napping . But, in fact he had died, and they could only figure that out when they touched his body. Guess what? His signature on that check was perfect and as usual with no scribbling or zigzags....