Dying

Dying, the warrior’s perspective

Pardon me, dearest reader, for I am in a somber mood and the picture does not seem to be improving anytime soon. After all, we are in strange times or perhaps we have been and now we merely realize it? The last two months have been really hard on me as despite my best efforts the pandemic came knocking on my door and I must say it knocked harder than I expected. It is different looking at statistics when you become one and know of it. All knowledge humbles at this point, does it not? There’s nothing you can do anymore and that does not seem to be a position that’s comfortable for the human spirit.

I am no stranger to death nor dying, it is the greatest humbler of all that we can experience and indeed every soul shall taste death. Rich or poor, from whichever race, gender, religion or a lack of it, loved or hated, friend or foe, we all return to the ground from where we came from. That makes even the shallowest amongst us ponder.

I suppose that death is a powerful motivator because it makes you question life too; it is like the light and darkness, you cannot understand it on its own and when you begin to then things never remains the same. Death is a permanent reminder that nothing we hold of value is actually permanent. It is the cruel mistress of the sea, it is the predator of nature itself, it is the entropy to the physicist and uncertainty to the mathematician. It makes you question life itself.

It is from this point that I must confess something to the reader, I ask you to forgive me for the randomness of this piece for I am not really well after the battle my body has been through and I wanted to share myself in this very state hence I am deliberately not structuring myself. If that is not something you enjoy or invariably I cause you any distress, please, forgive me. More than that, I wanted to share a bias here that I am a psychologist and have dealt with people who are on the path of dying, their families and the people who try to help them as well as their families. Hence, my view point is inherently biased towards life and I can philosophically defend my position but that’s a discussion for another day, perhaps?

I write this realistically facing the possibility that these may be my last words in mind, the text for this piece was conceptualized when I was in a particularly bad spot during the health crisis I faced. I’m often inquired about my views on this topic so I thought I should pen them some day. It appears I should speak now for I have always preferred to listen and so be it.

I have discovered something interesting being in the uniform. I saw people who were tough enough and brave enough to face death undauntingly through their will to not only survive but thrive. The sort of people who rush towards the strange noise, the people who bump back in the night so to speak. The seekers of danger, dealers of death, noble to some, savages to others but different from all the rest; I’m proud to call them my brothers and be called so by them. There is nothing more that I wish for in life but to be remembered by men and women of fibre whom have respected me like I never thought I would earn. That I shall be remembered as the man who droned the uniform with pride and to whom nothing could and still cannot shake their resolve to do their best for others. I speak as one them now, I suppose because the way we view death and the way that I experienced it when I wasn’t in the uniform was extremely different.

I do not seem to fear death anymore but it’s not out of bravado nor nihilism. It is realistic. What you think about death doesn’t seem to matter, it comes for you regardless. In the end it will. That can break men or it can make them. For me personally as well, the near death experience changed my view of life but for the better yet not in a way that most people think about it. That mentality seems to work regardless of what the original position you take on the subject when it comes to you experiencing it.

Before you fear death, ask yourself, are you truly living?

That is the essence of the great Stoic Philosopher Marcus Aurelius in his Meditations, a collection of his reflections he wrote himself during his life. For those of you who don’t know, you may be surprised to learn that Aurelius was the Emperor of Rome at the time. He wasn’t supposed to be contemplating such things but ruling the Empire, arguably the superpower of the era. Yet, it’s this very job that made Aurelius write his Meditations for the Empire was facing war, famine and a devastating plague. Death and disappointment surrounded Aurelius yet his spirit did not falter, for he aimed to be a ‘moral’ emperor rather than a powerful one, resonating that letting go of desire actually makes you achieve the end goal of it.

Aurelius would be a good companion during distressing times for he faced them himself and the Emperor had no peer to confine in, a friend to rely upon, advisors to truly trust and so he penned Meditations. The peace within one self appears to come whence one can feel peace in solitude. The human soul does not thrive in distractions.

For Aurelius asks himself, does his fear of death do anything? If not then why do it? Would his anger or his achievements aid him there? If not then why have any expectations at all? Aurelius asks the question of why do we fear the inevitable? It is better to make peace with it and live.

Do most people fear death or dying? The former is a state the latter a process and these things are different. The answer to that question may help you or someone else in such a position. I often find it does, at least.

Do you truly die when you die or before that? If you died tomorrow would you be content? Have you said what you had to say? Have you done what you had to do? Have you made peace where you had to? If yes, then why worry? This is not in your control nor can it be. Live while you can, that’s what life is. It is temporary by nature. Thus, it is not the longevity of it that matters. Think of it, would you like to be in any time but yours? Look at it realistically for a while, 500 years from now, when you don’t know anyone around you, you don’t speak the language, maybe even the world you knew is long gone and this will continue. Is that truly what you desire? However, the next question of what the purpose of life is, is an entirely personal matter. There are positions to that question but when it comes to your own experience of it then the opinion that matters is yours in order to deal with it and what it makes you feel.

There is a middle question between these two extremes too. It is the meaning of having a life in the first place. If you have life, what do you have? You have a choice. A dead thing such as a stone, doesn’t care about ‘dying’ for it never had life in the first place. How much of that ability do we use? Do we choose to live while we’re living?

On the utmost personal level, in my experience dealing with such cases as a professional as a therapist, it seems that the spirit crusher is not fear of death but the regrets of not living on the choices that one wanted. Regret starts to dampen the fire.

However, that does not mean what the internet once dubbed “YOLO” You only live once. A mentality that encouraged risky and unhealthy behavior in its followers but that has caused actual deaths so it makes little sense to claim you love life but live in a way that causes you to die sooner.

No. What it means is we either choose or we don’t but we would have regret unless we make peace with those choices. That makes you appreciate being here in the first place. I believe if the world was given to the warriors then there would be peace for those who do not taste death seem to shorten the lives of others at times unfortunately. I don’t think that is out of malintent but more so because that experience is not there.

I hope I did not snub any fires. If I did please, forgive me, this is supposed to help. It was one of the things I wanted to do when I got better so I am really happy to share this with you. I would love to know your thoughts.

Stay safe.
jaibi said:
Do most people fear death or dying? The former is a state the latter a process and these things are different. The answer to that question may help you or someone else in such a position. I often find it does, at least.

Do you truly die when you die or before that? If you died tomorrow would you be content? Have you said what you had to say? Have you done what you had to do? Have you made peace where you had to? If yes, then why worry? This is not in your control nor can it be. Live while you can, that’s what life is. It is temporary by nature. Thus, it is not the longevity of it that matters. Think of it, would you like to be in any time but yours? Look at it realistically for a while, 500 years from now, when you don’t know anyone around you, you don’t speak the language, maybe even the world you knew is long gone and this will continue. Is that truly what you desire? However, the next question of what the purpose of life is, is an entirely personal matter. There are positions to that question but when it comes to your own experience of it then the opinion that matters is yours in order to deal with it and what it makes you feel.
First of all, I wish you the best of health, until that final moment, whenever that might be ordained for you.

You have asked many deep questions, and while I may not don a uniform, I have been close to many, and having been a physician for over a third of a century, I have seen life and death, from its finest to its worst, up close and personal, my own included. Fear of dying, for many is a fear of not being. For others, death is a final release from pain and suffering. For yet others, it is a satisfaction of having lived well. For many more others, it is a sense of having left the world a little bit better than before.

As someone observed, one day, the last person to remember you will also pass away and then forever thereafter, no one in this world will ever know that you existed.

For me personally, I am at a stage of life where knowing what is on the other side, whatever it might be, no longer inspires fear or worry, for I will die content, whenever that might be.
 
@jaibi Wishing you best of health. You will hopefully bounce back soon. You have mentioned stoic philosophy and once you are back we will discuss about it. Keep your spirits up.
 
Sir, glad to see you in high spirits. I've reached the same contentment as you, what other better way could there be to go if one must but with a smile.
VCheng said:
First of all, I wish you the best of health, until that final moment, whenever that might be ordained for you.

You have asked many deep questions, and while I may not don a uniform, I have been close to many, and having been a physician for over a third of a century, I have seen life and death, from its finest to its worst, up close and personal, my own included. Fear of dying, for many is a fear of not being. For others, death is a final release from pain and suffering. For yet others, it is a satisfaction of having lived well. For many more others, it is a sense of having left the world a little bit better than before.

As someone observed, one day, the last person to remember you will also pass away and then forever thereafter, no one in this world will ever know that you existed.

For me personally, I am at a stage of life where knowing what is on the other side, whatever it might be, no longer inspires fear or worry, for I will die content, whenever that might be.
Would love to brother, I have studied it for quite some time :)
Vapnope said:
@jaibi Wishing you best of health. You will hopefully bounce back soon. You have mentioned stoic philosophy and once you are back we will discuss about it. Keep your spirits up.
Would love to brother, I have studied it for quite some time :)
Vapnope said:
@jaibi Wishing you best of health. You will hopefully bounce back soon. You have mentioned stoic philosophy and once you are back we will discuss about it. Keep your spirits up.
jaibi said:
Sir, glad to see you in high spirits. I've reached the same contentment as you, what other better way could there be to go if one must but with a smile.

Would love to brother, I have studied it for quite some time :)

Would love to brother, I have studied it for quite some time :)
We must indeed be the lucky ones!

(I nearly died in early 2020, and am only just beginning to recover from the agony and the losses, if you think you are the only one. The human spirit, a gift from Him surely, conquers all.)
 
One who has a why to live for can endure any how after all, sir, eh? Neither are you, sir :)
VCheng said:
We must indeed be the lucky ones!

(I nearly died in early 2020, and am only just beginning to recover from the agony and the losses, if you think you are the only one. The human spirit, a gift from Him surely, conquers all.)
jaibi said:
One who has a why to live for can endure any how after all, sir, eh? Neither are you, sir :)
One of my favorite quotes comes from Mr. Ferrari (yes, that one): "A man must plant a tree, raise a son, and drive a twelve cylinder car in his life." With trees grown, and grandkids running around, I am batting 2 for 3. Not bad!

Another point of view comes from something I read a long time ago advocated dying with the body all used up, having lived life to the fullest. Been there, and heading towards that too.

You see, death is inevitable, but nothing to be afraid of, once the right mindset matures. Indeed, I would want my memorial to commemorate a life well lived, with laughter and fond remembrances by those close to me (yes, surprise, I have a few of those! :D )

And finally, laughter is the best medicine, and most potent when used on one's own self.
 
Well i am a young boy but i will tell you this i have seen death really really close to me and what a soul clenching moment it is .Everything starts pouring the doubts, the regrets, the success, the failures the loved ones.This happened two years back to me,After that real close encounter with harshest reality of this world I read a quote somewhere we should live each day as it is our last . Don't you think this attitude will bring the most life out of us?
 
Hope you continue to recover and regain some semblance of full health. I'm glad you're at least faring better than what sounds to have been a very dark place, perhaps not long ago.

Your insightful ruminations are wonderful to read! Thanks for your profound insights on a subject that is so much easier to avoid altogether than to even broach on a theoretical and philosophical level.

All I can really add is my feeling that we truly are simple husks composed of universally simplistic compounds, cells and organic milieu. A peculiar symbiosis of different cell types permits us higher organisms to function uniquely and to attain a complex state of consciousness, but we are nevertheless still quite simple in terms of overriding behavioural patterns and carnal instincts. Individual patterns tend to translate to behaviour as groups and even as nations. Indeed, much of what is said back and forth between members of this very forum has an air of inevitability to it - but that isn't a bad thing necessarily.

Perhaps there are deeper answers waiting to be found on these matters. Alternatively, perhaps we have known all along that there really isn't any profound significance to our individual existences and all that really matters is the sustenance of our ideologies. In that regard, I believe this potential phenomenon of regret that you discuss is manifested as a specific regret of failure to propogate ideology, identity or philosophical outlook. I would regret shortcomings in this regard far more than - for example - failure to propagate material wealth or tangible assets.

Just my two cents. Thanks again for this conversation.
 
Stay strong, Jaibi bro! You are a gentle grim reaper. Surely the virus doesn`t know that or else it would not have dared getting close to you.

Wish you a quick recovery! Amen!
 
A very nice share and hope u get well soon. Death is a reality that we all tend to avoid, we avoid talking about it to our kids or loved ones. We think of regret when we talk of death. As someone who went from suicidal to experiencing near death, i can tell u that no amount of worldly success or achievements can make u ready for death. Infact the more successful u are, the more ud want to stay and not lose everything. We humans have a remarkable ability of having hope, i have seen people having hope of life, even on death bed, but does that change anything? As u said, death is a humbler and that is why we should always remember it.
Personally i am scared of death but also amazed and curious about it, as a researcher i want to see whats there and feel what is after. It is also true that death strikes suddenly and when u dont expect. A student just finishing studies and getting ready for life may face death and end his plans. A woman just married and having dreams may face it. Kids, young ones, old ones, there is no best time for it. I think the best time for it is every time, be ready for it everytime. It is important to find the true purpose of life, is it something related to this world or is it something else? Once u find that truth, that belief and that connection, i suppose ur ready for it.
 
As for the Muslims, it's advised to think about the death 20 times a day!!! Every Namaz needs to be considered to be the last one!! Hence, a true Muslim is ever ready to die after doing the Tevbve....

As for the folks in the uniform defending a Muslim front-line state like Pak or Turkey, how Bahtiyar of you!!! Spending a night at the borders on duty is like a thousand nights spent on performing Ibadet!! And, how many such nights a soldier spends during his career!!! Insha'Allah they die as a Shehit or a Ga'zi....

Now, let me share a personal story of a relative of mine, who was a retired military officer. He reached the golden age of above 80. One day he was writing an important check for a person while sitting on a chair in his study. That person was waiting nearby. But, after the passage of some time that person wasn't getting any call from my relative. So, he approached him and found that my relative was calmly sitting on the chair holding the check in his hand and with a great satisfaction on his face as if he were napping . But, in fact he had died, and they could only figure that out when they touched his body. Guess what? His signature on that check was perfect and as usual with no scribbling or zigzags....
 
That's derived from Marcus Aurelius's works, brother :) I'd suggest reading his own words about them and see for yourself
bhola record said:
Well i am a young boy but i will tell you this i have seen death really really close to me and what a soul clenching moment it is .Everything starts pouring the doubts, the regrets, the success, the failures the loved ones.This happened two years back to me,After that real close encounter with harshest reality of this world I read a quote somewhere we should live each day as it is our last . Don't you think this attitude will bring the most life out of us?
Indeed, laughter is the enemy of the void, sir.
VCheng said:
One of my favorite quotes comes from Mr. Ferrari (yes, that one): "A man must plant a tree, raise a son, and drive a twelve cylinder car in his life." With trees grown, and grandkids running around, I am batting 2 for 3. Not bad!

Another point of view comes from something I read a long time ago advocated dying with the body all used up, having lived life to the fullest. Been there, and heading towards that too.

You see, death is inevitable, but nothing to be afraid of, once the right mindset matures. Indeed, I would want my memorial to commemorate a life well lived, with laughter and fond remembrances by those close to me (yes, surprise, I have a few of those! :D )

And finally, laughter is the best medicine, and most potent when used on one's own self.
Why thank you so much brother, your words mean a lot to me, yes you are correct, life hasn't been going very well recently but I'm always have been happy to return to PDF and feel at home with my brothers. So thank you from the bottom of my heart, brother, salvate! Ironically from one Mongol to another.
masterchief_mirza said:
Hope you continue to recover and regain some semblance of full health. I'm glad you're at least faring better than what sounds to have been a very dark place, perhaps not long ago.
I'm glad for that feedback because I sometimes wonder if anyone wants to hear these things, I've a reputation of being a bit of a downer so I really appreciate your insights into my words, brother, thank you.
Your insightful ruminations are wonderful to read! Thanks for your profound insights on a subject that is so much easier to avoid altogether than to even broach on a theoretical and philosophical level.
Quite eloquently put brother, I really love the delight of the spiritualism with with you are interpreting reality here.
All I can really add is my feeling that we truly are simple husks composed of universally simplistic compounds, cells and organic milieu. A peculiar symbiosis of different cell types permits us higher organisms to function uniquely and to attain a complex state of consciousness, but we are nevertheless still quite simple in terms of overriding behavioural patterns and carnal instincts. Individual patterns tend to translate to behaviour as groups and even as nations. Indeed, much of what is said back and forth between members of this very forum has an air of inevitability to it - but that isn't a bad thing necessarily.
Indeed, brother, we can only know as we progress but the materialism that sadly defines this age has been our detriment to no end up to this point. That, at least, I think is clear as well. Ideas are eternal, material seems to eternally change. Makes you think back to the original Greeks arguing over Ideal vs Material reality, the premise from where we are here today. So much has changed and yet it appears nothing has.
Perhaps there are deeper answers waiting to be found on these matters. Alternatively, perhaps we have known all along that there really isn't any profound significance to our individual existences and all that really matters is the sustenance of our ideologies. In that regard, I believe this potential phenomenon of regret that you discuss is manifested as a specific regret of failure to propogate ideology, identity or philosophical outlook. I would regret shortcomings in this regard far more than - for example - failure to propagate material wealth or tangible assets.
It's a pleasure brother, the feeling is deeply mutual.
Just my two cents. Thanks again for this conversation.
Brother, I truly mean this, your words made me feel like you've put a medal on my injured yet proud chest. Thank you, brother, people like you make service such a rewarding experience that it leaves you grateful eternally. I hope you and the family are well and remain so, Ameen!
User said:
Stay strong, Jaibi bro! You are a gentle grim reaper. Surely the virus doesn`t know that or else it would not have dared getting close to you.

Wish you a quick recovery! Amen!
I'm so sorry to hear that, brother, I truly do know what place you speak from. Indeed, brother, that is what I have learnt, being an Optimist or a Pessimist or any iteration thereof is a preference in the end. What we can never ignore being is Realistic. That folly seems to be very costly regardless where one ends up. Thank you for your kind words, brother, it's nice to see you. May we continue this regardless of how the times flow. Bless you, brother.
TNT said:
A very nice share and hope u get well soon. Death is a reality that we all tend to avoid, we avoid talking about it to our kids or loved ones. We think of regret when we talk of death. As someone who went from suicidal to experiencing near death, i can tell u that no amount of worldly success or achievements can make u ready for death. Infact the more successful u are, the more ud want to stay and not lose everything. We humans have a remarkable ability of having hope, i have seen people having hope of life, even on death bed, but does that change anything? As u said, death is a humbler and that is why we should always remember it.
Personally i am scared of death but also amazed and curious about it, as a researcher i want to see whats there and feel what is after. It is also true that death strikes suddenly and when u dont expect. A student just finishing studies and getting ready for life may face death and end his plans. A woman just married and having dreams may face it. Kids, young ones, old ones, there is no best time for it. I think the best time for it is every time, be ready for it everytime. It is important to find the true purpose of life, is it something related to this world or is it something else? Once u find that truth, that belief and that connection, i suppose ur ready for it.
Indeed brother, some men even earn death's honor. Thank you for sharing that with me.
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
As for the Muslims, it's advised to think about the death 20 times a day!!! Every Namaz needs to be considered to be the last one!! Hence, a true Muslim is ever ready to die after doing the Tevbve....

As for the folks in the uniform defending a Muslim front-line state like Pak or Turkey, how Bahtiyar of you!!! Spending a night at the borders on duty is like a thousand nights spent on performing Ibadet!! And, how many such nights a soldier spends during his career!!! Insha'Allah they die as a Shehit or a Ga'zi....

Now, let me share a personal story of a relative of mine, who was a retired military officer. He reached the golden age of above 80. One day he was writing an important check for a person while sitting on a chair in his study. That person was waiting nearby. But, after the passage of some time that person wasn't getting any call from my relative. So, he approached him and found that my relative was calmly sitting on the chair holding the check in his hand and with a great satisfaction on his face as if he were napping . But, in fact he had died, and they could only figure that out when they touched his body. Guess what? His signature on that check was perfect and as usual with no scribbling or zigzags....
