What's new

DX KOREA 2022 Military Exhibition

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
29,428
21
31,560
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1664006515985.png



Korean transport MC-X
1664008687149.png



STX Engine Development (1,360 hp) to improve the performance of the K1A2 tank, and introduce the K9 1,000 hp self-propelled development engine.

1664008865856.png



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572499930920648710


Leonardo HITFACT MK2 turret on K808

1664009091122.png


1664009192729.png


1664010387787.png



His Excellency Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, headed a delegation of senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defense, to attend the opening of the Korean Defense Exhibition 2022

I met with His Excellency the Minister of Defense Acquisition of Korea, Mr. Dong Hwan Eom, where we reviewed the most promising investment opportunities to enhance joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in the fields of the military industries sector.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572866168918265856


1664010187968.png


1664010529198.png


1664010577168.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
South Korean officials say major sale of weapons to Poland is imminent
Replies
0
Views
456
dani191
D
D
S.Korea’s defense exports to top $10 billion
Replies
0
Views
640
dani191
D
Zarvan
Azerbaijan to produce new weapons and military equipment in 2022
Replies
1
Views
820
Battlion25
Battlion25
Zarvan
South Korea launches development of Hycore hypersonic missile
Replies
1
Views
885
The SC
The SC
Zarvan
[ADEX 2022] The Small Arms of Azerbaijan (Part 1)
Replies
0
Views
99
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom