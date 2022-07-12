Dwarka Expressway to be first elevated urban expressway in India, will be operational in 2023: Nitin Gadkari According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Dwarka Expressway, popularly known as the Northern Peripheral Road, would open to traffic in 2023 and relieve congestion on the Delhi- Gurgaon Expressway. In a tweet, Gadkari claimed that the Dwarka Expressway, which is being built as India's first...

New Delhi: According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Dwarka Expressway, popularly known as the Northern Peripheral Road, would open to traffic in 2023 and relieve congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.In a tweet, Gadkari claimed that the Dwarka Expressway, which is being built as India's first elevated urban expressway, will relieve traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and other arterial routes, which are frequently congested by west Delhi commuters.It will significantly contribute to lowering air pollution in Delhi-NCR once it is operational in 2023, he addedThe expressway, according to the ministry, is a 16-lane, access-controlled motorway with a minimum 3-lane service road on either side.The Golden Quadrilateral's Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm includes the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. According to the road transport and highways ministry, the new expressway would get between 50 and 60 percent of the traffic currently on National Highway 8, which will improve traffic flow towards Sohna Road and Golf Course Road.According to Gadkari, a 29-kilometer highway between Gurugram, Haryana, and Dwarka, Delhi, is being built for a total of Rs 9,000 crore. The expressway segment is split between Delhi and Haryana for the final 10 km or about 19 km.The Dwarka Expressway would contain four multi-level interchanges at significant intersections, including the longest (3.6 km) and widest (8 lanes) urban road tunnel in India. Other major interchanges include at-grade roads, elevated flyovers, and flyovers atop flyovers.The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-8) starts at Shiv-Murti and runs through Dwarka Sector 21, the Gurugram boundary, Basai, and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.Gadkari announced that 12,000 trees will be massively replanted along the Dwarka Expressway. He said that the future world-class corridor would have advanced traffic management systems, toll management systems, CCTV cameras, surveillance, etc.According to estimates, the expressway will require 2 lakh MT of steel (30 times more than the steel used in the Eiffel Tower) and 20 lakh cubic metres of concrete (6 times of concrete used in Burj Khalifa) according to TOI.