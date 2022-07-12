What's new

Dwarka Expressway to be first elevated urban expressway in India, will be operational in 2023: Nitin Gadkari

A

avenuepark57

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2022
177
-2
243
Country
India
Location
India
New Delhi: According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Dwarka Expressway, popularly known as the Northern Peripheral Road, would open to traffic in 2023 and relieve congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546353714599825408
In a tweet, Gadkari claimed that the Dwarka Expressway, which is being built as India's first elevated urban expressway, will relieve traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and other arterial routes, which are frequently congested by west Delhi commuters.
It will significantly contribute to lowering air pollution in Delhi-NCR once it is operational in 2023, he added
The expressway, according to the ministry, is a 16-lane, access-controlled motorway with a minimum 3-lane service road on either side.

The Golden Quadrilateral's Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm includes the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. According to the road transport and highways ministry, the new expressway would get between 50 and 60 percent of the traffic currently on National Highway 8, which will improve traffic flow towards Sohna Road and Golf Course Road.
According to Gadkari, a 29-kilometer highway between Gurugram, Haryana, and Dwarka, Delhi, is being built for a total of Rs 9,000 crore. The expressway segment is split between Delhi and Haryana for the final 10 km or about 19 km.
The Dwarka Expressway would contain four multi-level interchanges at significant intersections, including the longest (3.6 km) and widest (8 lanes) urban road tunnel in India. Other major interchanges include at-grade roads, elevated flyovers, and flyovers atop flyovers.
The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-8) starts at Shiv-Murti and runs through Dwarka Sector 21, the Gurugram boundary, Basai, and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.
Gadkari announced that 12,000 trees will be massively replanted along the Dwarka Expressway. He said that the future world-class corridor would have advanced traffic management systems, toll management systems, CCTV cameras, surveillance, etc.
According to estimates, the expressway will require 2 lakh MT of steel (30 times more than the steel used in the Eiffel Tower) and 20 lakh cubic metres of concrete (6 times of concrete used in Burj Khalifa) according to TOI.

www.timesnownews.com

Dwarka Expressway to be first elevated urban expressway in India, will be operational in 2023: Nitin Gadkari

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Dwarka Expressway, popularly known as the Northern Peripheral Road, would open to traffic in 2023 and relieve congestion on the Delhi- Gurgaon Expressway. In a tweet, Gadkari claimed that the Dwarka Expressway, which is being built as India's first...
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,357
-5
2,255
Country
United States
Location
India
avenuepark57 said:
New Delhi: According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Dwarka Expressway, popularly known as the Northern Peripheral Road, would open to traffic in 2023 and relieve congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546353714599825408
In a tweet, Gadkari claimed that the Dwarka Expressway, which is being built as India's first elevated urban expressway, will relieve traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and other arterial routes, which are frequently congested by west Delhi commuters.
It will significantly contribute to lowering air pollution in Delhi-NCR once it is operational in 2023, he added
The expressway, according to the ministry, is a 16-lane, access-controlled motorway with a minimum 3-lane service road on either side.

The Golden Quadrilateral's Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm includes the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. According to the road transport and highways ministry, the new expressway would get between 50 and 60 percent of the traffic currently on National Highway 8, which will improve traffic flow towards Sohna Road and Golf Course Road.
According to Gadkari, a 29-kilometer highway between Gurugram, Haryana, and Dwarka, Delhi, is being built for a total of Rs 9,000 crore. The expressway segment is split between Delhi and Haryana for the final 10 km or about 19 km.
The Dwarka Expressway would contain four multi-level interchanges at significant intersections, including the longest (3.6 km) and widest (8 lanes) urban road tunnel in India. Other major interchanges include at-grade roads, elevated flyovers, and flyovers atop flyovers.
The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-8) starts at Shiv-Murti and runs through Dwarka Sector 21, the Gurugram boundary, Basai, and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.
Gadkari announced that 12,000 trees will be massively replanted along the Dwarka Expressway. He said that the future world-class corridor would have advanced traffic management systems, toll management systems, CCTV cameras, surveillance, etc.
According to estimates, the expressway will require 2 lakh MT of steel (30 times more than the steel used in the Eiffel Tower) and 20 lakh cubic metres of concrete (6 times of concrete used in Burj Khalifa) according to TOI.

www.timesnownews.com

Dwarka Expressway to be first elevated urban expressway in India, will be operational in 2023: Nitin Gadkari

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Dwarka Expressway, popularly known as the Northern Peripheral Road, would open to traffic in 2023 and relieve congestion on the Delhi- Gurgaon Expressway. In a tweet, Gadkari claimed that the Dwarka Expressway, which is being built as India's first...
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
Click to expand...

avenuepark57 said:
New Delhi: According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Dwarka Expressway, popularly known as the Northern Peripheral Road, would open to traffic in 2023 and relieve congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546353714599825408
In a tweet, Gadkari claimed that the Dwarka Expressway, which is being built as India's first elevated urban expressway, will relieve traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and other arterial routes, which are frequently congested by west Delhi commuters.
It will significantly contribute to lowering air pollution in Delhi-NCR once it is operational in 2023, he added
The expressway, according to the ministry, is a 16-lane, access-controlled motorway with a minimum 3-lane service road on either side.

The Golden Quadrilateral's Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm includes the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. According to the road transport and highways ministry, the new expressway would get between 50 and 60 percent of the traffic currently on National Highway 8, which will improve traffic flow towards Sohna Road and Golf Course Road.
According to Gadkari, a 29-kilometer highway between Gurugram, Haryana, and Dwarka, Delhi, is being built for a total of Rs 9,000 crore. The expressway segment is split between Delhi and Haryana for the final 10 km or about 19 km.
The Dwarka Expressway would contain four multi-level interchanges at significant intersections, including the longest (3.6 km) and widest (8 lanes) urban road tunnel in India. Other major interchanges include at-grade roads, elevated flyovers, and flyovers atop flyovers.
The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-8) starts at Shiv-Murti and runs through Dwarka Sector 21, the Gurugram boundary, Basai, and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.
Gadkari announced that 12,000 trees will be massively replanted along the Dwarka Expressway. He said that the future world-class corridor would have advanced traffic management systems, toll management systems, CCTV cameras, surveillance, etc.
According to estimates, the expressway will require 2 lakh MT of steel (30 times more than the steel used in the Eiffel Tower) and 20 lakh cubic metres of concrete (6 times of concrete used in Burj Khalifa) according to TOI.

www.timesnownews.com

Dwarka Expressway to be first elevated urban expressway in India, will be operational in 2023: Nitin Gadkari

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Dwarka Expressway, popularly known as the Northern Peripheral Road, would open to traffic in 2023 and relieve congestion on the Delhi- Gurgaon Expressway. In a tweet, Gadkari claimed that the Dwarka Expressway, which is being built as India's first...
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
Click to expand...
If I am not wrong the first elevated express way was built in Hyderabad.

P. V. Narasimha Rao Expressway is an 11.6 km long elevated road connecting the Hyderabad International Airport with Mehdipatnam. Chief minister Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone for the project. It was opened to the traffic at the end points on 19 October 2009
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

A
Gurugram: Six-Lane Sohna Elevated Highway Between Rajiv Chowk And Badshahpur Opens For Traffic
Replies
0
Views
16
avenuepark57
A
S
World’s longest expressway between Delhi and Mumbai to open in March 2023: All you need to know
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
4K
jk007
J
B
Korea Expressway Corp. to Operate and Manage N8 Expressway in Bangladesh
2
Replies
28
Views
769
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
B
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM Hasina
Replies
3
Views
324
bluesky
B
B
Move on to revive Dhaka-Ctg expressway
Replies
0
Views
174
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom