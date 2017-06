Chinese investments in EU - indispensable yet worrisome

China has been a major investor in Europe over the past decade, pumping money to buy a number of strategic and high-tech assets. But Chinese investments have caused both exultation and trepidation.

1. Germany's Kuka

The European Union has been one of the most-favored investment destinations for China over the past decade, with Chinese firms channeling billions of euros every year to fund their acquisitions in the 28-nation bloc.In 2016, Chinese FDI in the EU jumped 77 percent year-on-year to over 35 billion euros ($39 billion), according to a study by the Berlin-based think tank Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) and Rhodium Group. Germany was by far the biggest recipient, raking in over 31 percent - or more than 11 billion euros - of the investment.The investments have drawn a lot of scrutiny and raised worries among some sections in Europe, leading to debates about long-term risks associated with Chinese state-backed deals.