Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)

“highly probable.”

CPP,

“utter disdain for human rights and rampant fascist abuses.”

“There is [a] high probability that Duterte will not be able to complete his six-year term of office and will be forced out of Malacañang by way of a surge in anti-fascist protest actions or some other means,”

“He has employed the state armed forces and police to unleash widespread violence and repression against the people.”

“hated by the Filipino people for pulling down the country’s national dignity to the lowest levels amid the saber-rattling of the world military giants in the country’s maritime territory and claimed areas.”

The communists

were referring to

China’s militarization of the South China Sea and presence of US troops in the country.

party’s founder, Jose Maria Sison

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque

“spoken like a true terrorist.”

Duterte pooh-poohs communists’ threat

President Duterte mocked Sison’s threat.

“Just watch the X-rated (video). It’s clear,”

“My main task is to seek, find the peace of the country. If they are not willing to talk to me that’s fine. I have no problem. So we continue with the war,”

“If you want to overthrow my government, fine. If you are willing to talk, come here, if you don’t want, then it’s OK,”

“It does not really change the equation; we are still fighting with the Communist Party of the Philippines,”