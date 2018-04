“To you there in Kuwait, [to] those who are not really household helpers, I now appeal to your sense of patriotism: Come home, anyway there are now many jobs in the Philippines,”

Bad news’

“Do not hurt” the Filipino workers and “treat them deserving of a human being,”

The President said he could use funds given by China to

“get all those who want to go home” and joked about robbing a bank to get more money.

Diplomatic ruckus’

President said there was no anger or hatred in his heart toward Kuwait.

He was thankful to Kuwait for helping OFWs, whom he said owed a debt of gratitude to the Gulf state.

“If the presence of Filipinos is a burden to you, allow us to get them out,” the President said.

“As the President of the nation, it behooves upon me to do something.”

“something he personally crafted” and that it was “not specially recommended by anyone.”

“It shows his experience on governance and there’s wisdom I guess even in the number of years of leadership and as well as in his age,”