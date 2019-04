President Rodrigo Duterte has warned Beijing to back off from a disputed island in the South China Sea, warning of possible military action if China “touches” it amid rising tensions over the key waterway.

“I will not plead or beg, but I am just telling you that lay off the Pag-asa because I have soldiers there,”

“If you touch it, that’s another story. Then I will tell my soldiers ‘prepare for suicide missions,’”

For the first time, the US said in March that it would come to Manila’s aid in case of an “armed attack” in the South China Sea.

“I’m trying to tell China: That Pag-asa [Island] is ours. We have been there since 1974. If that’s yours, why didn’t you drive us away? So, let us be friends but do not touch Pag-asa Island and the rest. Otherwise… things would be different,”

“I am sure that it has something to do with the greater game of geopolitics and it is not directed to us. And I assure you that if they kill or arrest people there who are Filipinos, then that would be the time that we will have to decide on what to do,”

“I volunteer to join him in my capacity as an elected senator of the republic and as a freedom-loving Filipino,”

He said China should not be allowed to encircle, much less occupy Pag-asa Island.

Duterte said Thursday that he would not allow China to seize Pag-asa Island even as he maintained that the country must not go to war with the Chinese.

“The mere presence of Chinese vessels in the area should have required Philippine permission. But for them to shoo away Filipino fishermen in an area clearly defined as within our territory is a violation of Philippine sovereignty,”

“We have to unify within the region and come up with a single ASEAN position against China’s fishing fleet because we are not the only country receiving this kind of treatment,”