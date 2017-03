Duterte thanks China for lightening up Philippine economic life

he made the right decision to rekindle ties with neighboring China and expressed his gratitude toward the Chinese people.

I thank China profusely, and they have really lightened up the economic life of our country

"You can really feel the sincerity of the Chinese,"

in less than six months since last October, China has imported more than 200,000 tons of tropical fruits from the Philippines and there have been about 1,000 new tourist groups from China to the Philippines.

let me publicly again thank President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people for loving us and giving us enough leeway to survive the rigors of economic life in this planet