Duterte Says China a Benefactor, Denounces 'Rude' Remarks

May 4, 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said China remains a benefactor, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to increase vaccine delivery from the mainland amid brewing tensions in disputed waters.

“China remains our benefactor,” Duterte said in a taped televised briefing Monday evening. “Just because we have a conflict with China doesn’t mean to say that we have to be rude and disrespectful.”

Duterte made the comment after Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin earlier on Monday, using his personal Twitter account, lashed at Beijing in an expletive-laced demand for China to remove ships from areas in the disputed South China Sea. Locsin on Tuesday apologized to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi “for hurting his feelings.”

Tensions between the two nations have risen in recent weeks, with the Philippines repeatedly protesting Chinese ships’ presence, which Beijing has maintained is normal and legitimate. The U.S. has backed the Philippines, saying that China’s “maritime militia” threaten nations.

Duterte on Monday asked China to let Filipinos “fish in peace” in the South China Sea and said he never promised to retake disputed areas when he campaigned for president. At a 2016 election debate, Duterte said he would ride a jet ski to the South China Sea to personally stake claims if elected.

There is the US fraction in philippine beating all the drum to remain the loyal servant of American. While another fraction who wanted to be free from the clutches of American and retain full autonomous.

Duterte need a major overhaul of his parliament members.
 
