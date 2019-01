President Rodrigo Duterte declared that the Philippines would no longer purchase arms and military equipment from the United States for its criticism of the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

Duterte cited US President Donald Trump's new order prohibiting countries to enter into arms deal with China or Russia.

I will not agree to buy

It doesn't look good

t does not sit well with the Filipino

they will treat you that way and you just obey

If you buy from China or maybe Russia, you will be included in embargo

A US Defense official cautioned the Philippines last August

The US and its former colony the Philippines are treaty allies.

Ties with Russia, China



I told them

your superiors and the civilian leaders, with that kind of arrangement, do not expect me to buy arms from the United States,"

"I flew to Russia. And at a last minute,

And we had a talk with Putin and he said, 'you can have it and I'll give you some trucks," Duterte said, referring to firearms acquired from Moscow.

"We had that order from America fortunately, unfortunately they stopped that. That prompted me to go to China to buy... and China said, 'no it's all right. You can have the guns free,'"

"We will just have to look for another source that is cheaper and maybe as durable and as good as those made from the place we are ordering them. We will not insist on buying expensive arms,"

