rather than go to war over the disputed territory which he said would only result in the loss of Filipino lives.

“Precisely I said when the issue of the China Sea, leave it at that. It’s geopolitics. Anyway, China has offered joint exploration and joint operation,”

“I said maybe we give you a better deal 60-40. So, you cannot go against anybody. You cannot fight it but President Xi (Jinping) is a friend. We’ll share with you and nobody has done that to the Philippines,”

“What do you think the Chinese would have meant when he said there will be trouble? Am I going to send my troops there, my Marines? It will be a massacre. It is a war I can never never win and sacrifice the lives of Filipinos,”

Duterte admitted that his “regret” was the failure of United States to exert its might to stop China when it began reclamation works in the South China Sea several years ago. With the lack of US intervention, the disputed territory has now been developed into a “military garrison” by China

“At that time, who could have stopped it? Tell me. Philippine Navy? Marines? There will be a massacre. Who was the power that could have stopped it on time. It was only America. It could have sent its armada, seventh fleet there and say ‘Hey guys, you cannot build artificial islands in the high seas. That’s not allowed,”

“America did not nothing. The western nations did nothing. They had atomic bombs, cruise missiles and the ships. And they are pushing me now to go hard against China. What for?”

“The nearest I could call which I’m sure would respond would be China,”

Duterte, however, managed to ease the tension by pursuing bilateral talks on the territorial conflict while enhancing bilateral links with China on trade, investments, tourism, among others.

April 28, 2018Duterte said before assembly Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines in Davao City last Thursday.he added.The two countries earlier agreed to conduct joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea despite a lingering territorial dispute in the strategic waterway. Two areas have already been identified as possible areas of joint exploration.The joint exploration plans were discussed in the meeting between Duterte and XI in Hainan, China early this month amid efforts to South China Sea into a sea of cooperation and friendship. The two leaders reportedly gave the go-signal for the crafting of a framework for the joint exploration initiative.Duterte said., Duterte said.he said.he said.he said.The Philippines has been at loggerheads with China over the disputed areas in the South China Sea in recent years.