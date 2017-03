MANILA, Philippines — Killing criminals is not a crime against humanity because they have no humanity.

This was President Rodrigo Duterte’s response to the report of New York-based Human Rights Watch which claimed that the Philippines is in the midst of a “human rights calamity” because of the extrajudicial killings of suspected drug offenders.

When you kill criminals that is not a crime against humanity. The criminals have no humanity. God damn it,”

Duterte said the killings would not stop as long as there are drug lords and pushers.

"There will be many more killings. They are really fighting). It will not end tomorrow for as long as there is a drug pusher and drug lord,”

All of them fought. Those who did not fight the government, we are not responsible for them. Maybe their enemies are the priests

Duterte said there is a difference between killing an innocent person and killing a criminal.

“They ought not to be mixed up... I’m trying to zero in on law and order because peace is what makes a country developed and progressive. I hold it as an article of faith,”

Duterte lamented that the killing of suspected drug offenders was presented melodramatically and “played up” by the media.

Duterte assailed the Catholic Church again for criticizing the spate of killings tied to his war on drugs. He claimed that the Church has not been transparent on the funds it collected from parishioners.

You keep on talking but you do nothing),” he added. “When were you really true to your vocation?”

“You know why God destroyed the churches? To show you that you are not deserving of his mercy,”

“I took my oath of office. The Constitution says there is martial law, law and order, It’s all here. They are all in my hands. My oath before God and country is to preserve the Filipino people period,”

“I do not need martial law. I do not need to declare a suspension of habeas corpus, you destroy my country, you destroy the youth, I don’t give a s***.”