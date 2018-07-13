Duterte humbled with high trust, approval ratings

July 13,2018 Inquirer.net President Rodrigo Duterte is humbled with his high trust and approval ratings in the latest Pulse Asia survey, Malacañang said Friday. “The Palace expresses its gratitude for our people’s continuing vote of confidence for President Rodrigo Roa Duterte who remains the most approved and most trusted top national official today with 88% approval and 87% trust, respectively,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. “The President views these latest survey results with all humility; however, he is not leading the country for the sake of high or good ratings,” he added. Roque said the President “is simply fulfilling his campaign promises with the best interest of Filipinos in mind.” “[Duterte] is working double time to rid society of drugs, criminality and corruption to achieve his goal of bringing comfortable life for all,” he said.