  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Duterte dismisses an offer to buy ‘utterly useless’ F-16 fighter jets

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by BHarwana, Aug 25, 2018 at 10:50 PM.

  1. Aug 25, 2018 at 10:50 PM #1
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

  2. Aug 25, 2018 at 10:55 PM #2
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    F-16 is pretty old design. I think they'll go for MiG-35 which has AESA.
     
  3. Aug 25, 2018 at 11:12 PM #3
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Nope this man has a habit of such remarks.

    Block 70 and Mig 35 almost same.
     
  4. Aug 25, 2018 at 11:13 PM #4
    Maxpane

    Maxpane FULL MEMBER

    Lol
     
  5. Aug 25, 2018 at 11:14 PM #5
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Block 70 F-16 don't have IRST like Block 60 F-16 did. The reason it was deleted is so LM don't have to pay UAE royalty because UAE spent 3 billion USD to fund F-16 Block 60 development. MiG-35 has IRST so why should Phillipines go for F-16 Block 70?
     
  6. Aug 25, 2018 at 11:22 PM #6
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    They are not going for any neither f-16 nor mig 35. They want bigger jet and attack helicopters.
     
  7. Aug 25, 2018 at 11:24 PM #7
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

  8. Aug 26, 2018 at 1:09 AM #8
    django

    django ELITE MEMBER

    This swine of a man does not even spare Almighty God when it comes to lobbing insults and swearing, he is only further cursing his wretched soul.Kudos bahi
     
  9. Aug 26, 2018 at 1:42 AM #9
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Fascist Alert
     
