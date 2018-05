Joining him in the cover are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

(They said I am one of the strongmen. I am not a strongman). I have never sent anyone to prison because they criticized me. I have never sent anyone to jail for talking or badmouthing me,”

“You can criticize me and bullshit me to no end. I can take that because you are my employer. I am just a government worker. Use your freedom of expression,”

(But if you are a foreigner, that is another thing. Even if you are a nun, or religious),

Duterte said.

The President also said that he is only trying to fulfill his campaign promise of

ridding the country of illegal drugs, corruption, and criminality.

(When did I ever act that I rule this country)? That is my promise,”

Malacañang earlier said that despite the slant presented by TIME Magazine

Duterte’s administration is well appreciated by the Filipinos as evidenced by his high trust and satisfaction ratings.

The Palace also said that Filipinos are now used to

Duterte’s colorful language and know that while his words are sometimes extreme

, his commitment to serve the country is real.