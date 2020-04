April 14, 2020



The United States is “causing problems” for the Philippines by enticing Filipino nurses to work in their hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Duterte said late Monday night.



The President said the United States should rely on its own human resources instead of recruiting from the country’s pool of medical personnel.



“Ngayon, ganito ang problema namin, America is part of the problem of the Filipinos now, kasi sa karaming tinamaan sa kanila, marami ng patay,” Duterte said in his public address aired People's Television network

(Now, this is our problem. America is part of the problem of Filipinos now, because they have many infections and deaths.)



“Maski sino na lang, nananawagan sila, basta ‘yung nurse, mga nurse, sige punta kayo sa embassy, i-process nila ang visa one day, kinabukasan lipad ka na,” he added.



(They’re calling anybody as long as they’re nurses, telling them to go to the embassy where their visa is processed in one day, and they fly the next day.)

