Dutch soldiers who handed over Bosniak civilians to Serbian forces in Srebrenica awarded honor by PM

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte gave an honor award to Dutch soldiers who handed over Bosniak civilians to Serbs in Srebrenica and apologized for not being taken care of enough.Dutch Prime Minister Rutte said, "Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologize to all the men and women of the Dutchbat 3 team."Then he gave an honorary award to the Dutch soldiers working in the region within the UN body, who handed over Bosniak civilians to Serbian murderers in the Srebrenica genocide.