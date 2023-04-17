Dutch Say Russia, China Are Biggest Threats to National Security Russia and China pose the greatest threats to the national security of the Netherlands, according to Dutch intelligence agency.

Russia and China pose the greatest threats to the national security of the Netherlands, according to Dutch intelligence agency.Beijing is an important trading partner of the Netherlands, but it “poses the greatest threat to the Dutch economic security,” the General Intelligence and Security Service, known by its Dutch initials AIVD, said in its annual report published on Monday. The agency said China targets Dutch high-tech companies and institutions through “corporate takeovers, academic cooperation, as well as illegitimate (digital) espionage, insiders, covert investments