Dutch MoD Clears Path For The M-Frigates Replacement, Expects Delays

The Royal Netherlands Navy (Koninklijke Marine) and Belgian Navy (Marinecomponent/Composante marine) will replace their current M-frigates (Karel Doorman-class), the Dutch MoD confirmed today in an official statement. The future frigates’ main task will be anti-submarine warfare (ASW) thanks to a new type of torpedo and their embarked NH90 NFH maritime helicopter.

Slight delivery delay

About M-Frigate replacement

M-Frigate Replacement Specifications

Displacement: Approx. 6.000 tonnes

Length: 146 meters

Speed: +30

Complement: 120

Weapon systems

AWWS by Thales