Dutch Govt Just Promised To Return All Stolen Colonial Era Objects To Their Countries Of Origin

The Dutch government has just promised to return all stolen colonial era objects to their countries of origin.The guidelines follow recommendations in a report issued by an advisory commission led by experts from the nation’s leading museums.The document, published in October, called for a “recognition that an injustice was done to the local populations of former colonial territories when cultural objects were taken against their will,” and recommended those artifacts be returned to the former colonies.The government will now establish an independent committee to assess restitution requests and to advise museums as to whether an object was acquired involuntarily.The Dutch ministry intends to work with officials in Indonesia, Suriname, and Dutch territories in the Caribbean to research colonial collections and identify looted artifacts.