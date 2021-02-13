News

The Dutch government is to help Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) devise an urban development plan and a flood prevention strategy for Thu Duc City, a 210-sq-km hub for high-tech industries that is due to come into being in March.

Dutch government to help with $1bn flood plan for Vietnamese high-tech city - News - GCR The Dutch government is to help Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) devise an urban development ......