Dutch frigate to join British Carrier Strike Group HNLMS Evertsen will be joining the upcoming UK Carrier Strike Group deployment.

The Anglo Saxons aren't the only ones who think they can display power and strength in front of the Chinese Navy. The Dutch were following the British footsteps into the Black Sea and now it's following them to the East. Lapdogs don't have true independent policies and must obey orders from the other side of the Atlantic.