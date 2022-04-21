Dutch firm interested in manufacturing semiconductors in Bangladesh

AmiEktaKharapChele
Feb 4, 2022
Brainport Eindhoven, a Netherlands-based international specialized company, is interested in working with startup ecosystem and semiconductor manufacturing, advanced high-tech manufacturing industry in Bangladesh.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and a six-member delegation led by Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen expressed this interest during a meeting at the ICT Department meeting room in Agargaon on Monday.
Other members of the delegation were Peter Porthein and Just Helms, co-founders of International Brainport Eindhoven; Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park were also present among others. Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and other senior officials concerned the event. During the meeting, the Minister of State for ICT, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Advisor to the Prime Minister on ICT for building a knowledge-based economy, innovative nation and smart Bangladesh in 2041, directed 300 schools of the future, 39 IT / high-tech parks and disinfectant technology to acquire knowledge in the country.
He highlighted the various activities undertaken and implemented by the ICT department, including specialized labs and startup ecosystems at various universities. He called upon them to extend all possible assistance to Bangladesh in the mentioned fields including Semiconductor Production, Advanced Hi-Tech Industry.
ASMR, one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing companies, and Philips, a well-known electronics company, are both based in the Netherlands. The delegation informed the state minister that they would work in partnership with them. The meeting decided to form a joint working committee in this regard.
