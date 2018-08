Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders says he has canceled a planned Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest following death threats and concerns other people could be put at risk.In a written statement issued Thursday night, Wilders said “to avoid the risk of victims of Islamic violence, I have decided not to let the cartoon contest go ahead.” Wilders, who has for years lived under round-the-clock protection because of death threats sparked by his fierce anti-Islam rhetoric, said he does not want others endangered by the contest he planned for November.The contest was to have been held at the tightly guarded offices of his Party for Freedom in the Dutch parliament building.It was the subject of protests in Pakistan on Wednesday.