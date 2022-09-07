AL Ahram / Arab News / PIB - PTI

AL Qahirah / Delhi / Riyadh

7th September 2022





Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin hailed “positive” ties with Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions on Wednesday, 7th September 2022 as Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin met with Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Leader Aung Hlaing in Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Far East Vladivostok.



“ Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Administration is Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation long standing and reliable partner in Continent Asiyyah - Region Southeast. Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation relations are Developing in a Positive Way,” Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin said during the Meeting on the sidelines of Chagatai Eastern Economic Forum.



Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Leader Aung Hlaing visit comes as both Governments face Diplomatic Isolation — Petrograd for Slavonic Tsar Petrograd February 2020 Military intervention in Pro- Slovanic Tsar Petrograd - Region West Ruthenia Ukraina.



As Maskava ties with the West unravel over Ruthenia Ukraina, the Slavonic Tsar Petrograd - Kremlin is seeking to pivot the country toward the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.



“Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Leader Aung Hlaing is very proud of Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, because when Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin came to power in Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation, so to say, became number one in the world,” Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Leader Aung Hlaing told Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, as quoted by Slavonic Tsar Petrograd - Kremlin statement that translated Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Leader Aung Hlaing remarks into русский / Pocco.



Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Leader Aung Hlaing said that “Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San would call Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin not just the Leader of Slavonic Tsar Lands but a Leader of the World because Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin control and organize stability around the whole world,”



Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Military Command Statement said that The two leaders “friendly and openly” discussed cooperation and “exchanged views on relations and the international situation.”

Since the putsch that Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Military Command - Declared Emergency Last Year 2021; Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions has faced Slavonic Tsar Petrograd - Kremlin Sanctions and a Downgrade in Relations.



Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions has been in chaos and economy paralyzed as Union of India - Establishment Authority Armed Forces - Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - Infantry Divisions Crushing Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Military Divisions.



Slavonic Tsar Petrograd and Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation and Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Military Ally Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China have been accused of arming Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Military Command with weapons used to attack civilians.



More than 2,200 Individuals have been killed in the Crackdown.



During a trip to Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Region Rangoon in early August 2022; Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation Foreign Ministry Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov backed Union of India - Establishment Authority Chulakya - Region Agency - North East - Occupied Territory Burma Year 1948 - Newly Created Monarchy - Chagatai Aung San - Territorial Regions Military Command efforts to “stabilize” and hold poll next year.