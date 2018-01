In his stories, Ruskin Bond describes the common Britishers of colonial times as classmates, neighbors, teachers, employees, employers, shopkeepers, salesmen, customers, private tuition students, tuition teachers, hostel-mates, principals of Desi schools/colleges and of course friends of Desis. And they closely and happily mingle with the Desis.



Was all that description authentic? Were the common Britishers of those times really so friendly to Desis?



Or was Ruskin Bond spreading propaganda of benignity of British rule with ulterior political motive of helping to reestablish British colonial rule?



My observation is the whites avoid Desis like plague and practice racism but Ruskin Bond's stories suggest quite the opposite.

Click to expand...