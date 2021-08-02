Durdana Butt, of 'Fifty Fifty' fame, is on ventilator

Web DeskAugust 2, 2021‘Fifty Fifty’ famed Durdana Butt is on ventilatorComedy dramafamed veteran Pakistani star Durdana Butt is on ventilator after she was taken to the hospital, actor Khalid Malik has confirmed.Khalid revealed in an Instagram post on Monday morning that Durdana has been hospitalized and is on ventilator after her health deteriorated.Sharing a throwback photo of theactor, Khalid said, “Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator.“Please pray for her health. Allah grant her complete shifa. Ameen”.Khalid, however, did not mention when and where Durdana was hospitalized.Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with prayers and love for Durdana shortly after Khalid shared the post on Instagram.Durdana Butt is best known for her roles in dramas