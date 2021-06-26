What's new

Durand Line Conflict | Exclusive Interview of Suhail Shaheen

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

mr.green said:
I have not seen the video.

We have done through this a million times.

The Durand Line treaty does not have an expiry date. We owe the Afghanistanis nothing.

However if you want to unite Afghanistan and Pakistan into one country, I have no problem with that.
Afghanistan and Pakistan should become one country.
Durand line is not disputed territory according to the United Nations.
 
HttpError

HttpError

MultaniGuy said:
Get lost, you can become part of that country. No sane Pakistani would ever support this idea of merging with them. Why don't you bring your family from Canada and start living in Afghanistan? Oh yeah right Keyboard warrior you will not follow what you are preaching.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

HttpError said:
Get lost, you can become part of that country. No sane Pakistani would ever support this idea of merging with them. Why don't you bring your family from Canada and start living in Afghanistan? Oh yeah right Keyboard warrior you will not follow what you are preaching.
Ummm... Shut the fvck up.

I don't mind Afghanistanis. I get along with them quite well. You get lost.
I wouldn't mind if Pakistan and Afghanistan become one country. You can get lost.
What about you keyboard idiot? Why don't you start living in Afghanistan?

I said if the two countries become one, I wouldn't mind that.
 
Pandora

Pandora

MultaniGuy said:
Ummm... Shut the fvck up.

I don't mind Afghanistanis. I get along with them quite well. You get lost.

I wouldn't mind if Pakistan and Afghanistan become one country. You can get lost.
World doesnt work on likes and dislikes of keyboard warriors. On ground reality is different we simply cant absorb these religious bigots even in next two centuries. Pakistan has its own identity we will not compromise our identity by merging with a terrorist den.
 
HttpError

HttpError

Then bring your family from Canada and start living in Afghanistan if you love them so much, Hypocrite P$ssY. :lol:
 
HttpError

HttpError

Pandora said:
Why not merge Afghanistan with Canada be one Nation like he wants 😂
True, I am pretty sure he'd even object Canadian government giving more citizenship to Afghans or any other nation. I mean this is the epitome of hypocrisy, he doesn't want to see his wife or family members in Shuttle-Cock Burqa but would want to see others in that.
 
Pandora

Pandora

MultaniGuy said:
Don't be so intellectually deprived. Canada does not share any cultural links with Afghanistan like Pakistan does.
At best they have ethnic links to Pashtuns and to some extent hazara and baloch. Did you forget two biggest province Punjab and Sindh share no cultural values with these people? Which world do you people live in? You want us to merge with a Terrorist hotspot iof this planet just bcz they uave some habbit incommon with Pashtun. Have you ever been with these people? They are filthy racist fcuks who call punjabis as daal khor and Kaliyas. These uncivilised bigots cant even unite themselve and you want us to unite with them? I mean you want Punjabi and Sindhis to jump into ocean for your dream to come true?
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Show me where in Islam a woman should wear a shuttle-cock Burqa. For women they can show the face, hands, and feet.

Afghanistan and Canada have nothing in common.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a lot in common.

How am I being a hypocrite. There are many Pakistani expatriates living in the west you juvenile sized brain.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

MultaniGuy said:
Go fvck off idiot. You started the insults.

I said if Afghanistan and Pakistan become one country I would not mind that.
All that we ask for is borders are protected and movement of people regulated. It's not a big ask. If Taliban come forward and reassure their neighbors they will be a good partner in the region and act with intent then there is no problem is there.

Need to do this alone, Pakistan claiming cultural superiority over east and west neighbors and watching them burn in jealousy and envy will be far more satisfying.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Pandora said:
At best they have ethnic links to Pashtuns and to some extent hazara and baloch. Did you forget two biggest province Punjab and Sindh share no cultural values with these people? Which world do you people live in? You want us to merge with a Terrorist hotspot iof this planet just bcz they uave some habbit incommon with Pashtun. Have you ever been with these people? They are filthy racist fcuks who call punjabis as daal khor and Kaliyas. These uncivilised bigots cant even unite themselve and you want us to unite with them? I mean you want Punjabi and Sindhis to jump into ocean for your dream to come true?
Usually Afghanistanis I have met in mosques appear quite friendly with Pakistanis.

Don't know where you are getting you crappy information. We have different experiences. I am sorry if you had some bad ones.

By the way Karachi is the city with largest amount of Pathans.
 
