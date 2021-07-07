Duplicity of the West, Germany allows ndia travel on its soil.

Germany Eases Restrictions on Travel From Portugal, UK, India, Russia & Nepal Amid International Pressure
July 6, 2021
After being criticized by European Union officials, organizations in the travel and tourism sector, as well as from the officials of the concerned countries, the Federal Government of Germany has decided to relax restrictions on several countries labelled as various variant areas.
Updating the list of affected countries and territories from the Coronavirus, the German federal government agency Robert Koch Institute – a research institute responsible for disease control and prevention – has removed several countries from the list of virus variant areas, categorizing them as high incidence areas.
According to the update, published on July 5, the following countries are no longer considered virus variant areas:
At the same time, those vaccinated can avoid quarantine if they present proof that they have been vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Germany had banned all travel from Portugal and Russia on June 29 over the increasing rates of Coronavirus Delta variant cases in both countries. Since then, only German citizens and residents have been permitted to enter Germany from Portugal and Russia.
The decision had been criticized by the European Commission, which immediately after called on German authorities to align its testing and quarantine restrictions on Portuguese travellers with the rest of the EU countries.
Portugal’s Prime Minister, António Costa, in the meantime, has accused German for wrongly imposing restrictive policies on Portuguese travellers. According to him, Germany’s decision could be a result of “doubt” about “how to apply the new rules, which we are all learning, and as such, [is] a decision I don’t value in particular.”
In a meeting held between the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the beginning of this week, Chancellor Merkel said that Brits who are fully vaccinated would be permitted to travel to Germany in the future.
On Monday, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that hundreds of Indian nationals who have a job offer in Germany and students admitted to German universities had signed a petition asking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to exempt them from the travel ban that the country has in place.
The signatories of the petition include researchers, data scientists, managers, and engineers who claim that their employment is at risk due to the travel restrictions that Germany has imposed against arrivals from India. The ban on travel from India has been in place since April 26, 2021.
Let's make some critical facts, abundantly clear.
1. The Covid variant that has rampaging through thousands of dead, millions infected in a matter of weeks, is called an indian covid-19 variant, not delta, beta, gama or baboon variant.
2. The little island state of britain banned travel from Pakistan upon the news that the indian variant was rupturing through india, a whole two weeks before they banned travel from india.
3. The the "indian covid-variant" was coined or rehashed as the delta variant, since they (the West) didn't want their own country's name or india's name attached to the virus variant that has ravaged through countless lives. And yes even british and indian lives are worth saving.
4. The so-called "International Pressure" is nothing more than a dog's squealing by the West to get Germany to open up its borders.
Mark my words, if tomorrow the british open up their borders, you can bet your bottom dollar that they will open up to india first, and quite later, Pakistan.
You have got rust jammed in your skull, if you still dance and chime to the tune of the West. It is time that Pakistan deliberately and with determination start to actively sever all good will toward the West by giving first, second, third, fourth, fifth preference of trade, diplomatic ties, friendly relations, political support to a country which has integrity and honor. Not even the very last preference should we give to the West, when we have no other choice.
