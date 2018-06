Elections 2018: Punjab to rule Pakistan, who to rule Punjab?

Last Updated On03:48 pmWith 141 seats, the elected members of Punjab actually determine whom to be given the throne?(Dunya News) As the general elections 2018, draws near, the predictions and calculations for the most likely ruling parties in provinces and particularly in center, are being made. Constituencies are being surveyed to get an idea of the most promising candidate and the party contesting from. With 141 seats, the elected members of Punjab actually determine whom to be given the throne to rule Pakistan.Punjab plays the most crucial part in the power politics of Pakistan. Punjab alone constitutes 141 seats in National Assembly while the Punjab Assembly has 297 seats. According to the latest delimitations, Punjab’s first constituency for National and Provincial assemblies, is Attock adjacent to Khyber PakhtunKha while the last is Southern Punjab’s Rajan Pur.According to the previous delimitations, the most populated province of Punjab was consisted of 148 constituencies which reduces into 141 after the latest delimitations, being done by the Election Commission of Pakistan after the Censor 2017.Punjab power politics cannot be completed without considering the foremost and principal role of GT road. GT road comprises of 07 districts which constitutes 40 constituencies. PMLN secured 28 percent of Punjab seats from these districts. Out of these 40 constituencies, PMLN won 35 seats followed by PTI with 3 seats and PMLQ and Awami Muslim League each.PMLN remained a governing entity in Punjab since a decade and successfully took over the term, one after another five year. Though the Panama Fiasco and the internal disturbances drag PMLN into hot waters but for the forthcoming election, would PMLN qualify to lead Punjab for another term or Tabdeeli-famed Imran Khan would succeed in bringing his change in the dynamics of accustomed politics of Punjab? PPP is also not running out of the game to win Punjab. PPP’s co-chairman Asif Zardari has also set a keen eye on Punjab.To testify the claims made by almost all the major political parties to conquer the Punjab, Dunya News Program ‘Headlines’ conducted a series of surveys, have been done in constituencies across the country. To forecast the most promising political party on the canvas of Punjab politics, Punjab in general and overall, Lahore and Southern- Punjab were surveyed separately.According to the general provincial survey, Punjab still chants in the charm of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz, leading with more than half of the majority of 53 percent followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with quite fair competition of 39 percent.Pakistan Peoples Party has shown the most disappointing and devastating situation across Punjab with only one percent public support.Lahore has the same significant role in constituting a rule in Punjab as Punjab has in National Assembly. Lahore actually set the bars to constitute a government in Punjab.The survey says that PMLN is leading with 57 percent confidence of people. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is next if not in tough competition than with 37 percent backing of voters in a substantial competition. Whereas, all other parties including PPP constitute 07 percent only, in total.Southern Punjab is quite the rural part of the Punjab. The ratio of urban population in south Punjab is markedly thin than that of the rest of Punjab and migrated and settlers, who principally are agriculturalists, constitutes a huge number of it.This rural population decides the fate of the politics under the hand of the feudal families and landlords ruling the region since ages.Southern Punjab displays the interesting results after the recent exodus from different parties into PTI. As per the survey, Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf is overtly leading with fifty percent, followed by PMLN with 37 and other parties including PPP with 07 percent votes’ support in the battleground ahead of general election.