Dumber 1 to now launch Shuja Pasha against Imran

This has been making the round since yesterday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1586942308855025664

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1586969731407511552


So basically Shuja Pasha is going to do a Press Conference, which will be hyped up by the Biqao media.

He will claim that it is actually him that launched Imran Khan and this is his biggest regret in life.

Will claim that Imran Khan is a fitna.

Will claim cases against Nawaz Sharif were politically motivated and he apologizes to Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistani people.

Mainatream media will be used to drive a narrative and this will be eventually used for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

Social media and PDF resident patwaris like that fool guy already have their threads ready.

This press conference might also be used to delay the election as Khawaja Saad Rafique alluded to.

Former CC Karachi and last ball bowler along with his sexual predator minions have made it a personal mission to bring down Imran.
 
Pakistanis have a high degree of respect for Gen Shuja Pasha. I really hope he refrains from being used.

1667211517600.png
 
stop giving spoilers yaar

now they might even cancel the press confernce
it would have been fun
 
@AgNoStiC MuSliM Just remember this: when it was claimed previously that the Army was not interfering in politics, remember what is being said above proves that it was a lie, just as now it is being claimed the Army is not interfering in politics, is also a lie. I will say it now: when the same will be claimed in the next elections and their aftermath, it will also be a lie.
 
Baari baari sab aa rahe hai.

How about just hold a mega press conference with present corp commanders and the ones who are alive since the last decade.

These folks are knee deep into politics and are just blind to the changes happening within Pakistan.

They think it’s about Imran Khan. The public is sick of the constant interference of establishment in politics and bringing crooks to power on some pretext or the other.
 
The problem is everyone got involved in corruption and they know if the Sharifs and Zardaris are held accountable then they would be next in line. Have you noticed how quick the courts acted to quash their cases? Judiciary, army and bankers are involved and it goes back decades. Fathers and sons are involved.
 
Pakistani have seen enough political assassinations till date knows/understands that this press conference scripted by establishment will be full of lies and deceit.

Every political leader since 1947 who talked about civilian supremacy and independent foreign policy was murdered/maligned or mysteriously disappeared.
 
It'll be interesting if this does happen.

The DG ISI/ISPR joint press conference already implied that the Army leadership was interfering in political affairs, and therefore violating the constitution.

If Shuja Pasha or anyone else comes out and states that 'they launched Imran Khan', then that is an overt and direct acknowledgment of a violation of the constitution and their oaths, and theoretically opens, at the minimum, Shuja Pasha and those under him who acted on his instructions to criminal prosecution, assuming Pasha chooses to fall on his sword and protect the Army Chiefs who likely were on board with this.
 
Great point, let's see what he says, if anything, and whether it is taken notice of by the judiciary.
 

