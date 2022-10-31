Dumber 1 to now launch Shuja Pasha against Imran

This has been making the round since yesterday.So basically Shuja Pasha is going to do a Press Conference, which will be hyped up by the Biqao media.He will claim that it is actually him that launched Imran Khan and this is his biggest regret in life.Will claim that Imran Khan is a fitna.Will claim cases against Nawaz Sharif were politically motivated and he apologizes to Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistani people.Mainatream media will be used to drive a narrative and this will be eventually used for the return of Nawaz Sharif.Social media and PDF resident patwaris like that fool guy already have their threads ready.This press conference might also be used to delay the election as Khawaja Saad Rafique alluded to.Former CC Karachi and last ball bowler along with his sexual predator minions have made it a personal mission to bring down Imran.