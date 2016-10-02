Dumb Indians are Confused that Their Soldiers Died Fighting Militants or Committed Suicide

Imagine thousands came on streets for someone who died by committing suicide on dutyLOL. They don't know whether to honor him for dying for Bharat mata or not. If it's a suicide then he didn't die fighting for Bharat mata. Indians make up your minds.
It is a normal practice to show a soldier or equipment was lost in an suicide or accident. No one publishes that it was due to enemy's action.
The inner circle will know hence they are honoring the death. But it will be publicized as suicide for general public.
Thousands came on streets to honor his death
What exactly these guys are honoring? Suicides??
This is my info. A few days ago Amit Shah has talked about a surgical strike. There were 100-150 Indian soldiers who took part in it and dozens of them have died in the operation that did not go as planned. We cannot publicize a failed operation hence the anti militant drive in the valley is in news for the last 10 days. Some of them who died in the botched up surgical strike would be shown as deaths in this combing operations while others will be shown as death by suicide. Either way all those who died are patriotic Indian soldiers who will be honored and their families will be fully compensated.