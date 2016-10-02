Dumb Indians are Confused that Their Soldiers Died Fighting Militants or Committed Suicide

Areesh said: But what if this guy actually died because of suicide



Thousands came on streets to honor his death



The inner circle will know hence they are honoring the death. But it will be publicized as suicide for general public.This is my info. A few days ago Amit Shah has talked about a surgical strike. There were 100-150 Indian soldiers who took part in it and dozens of them have died in the operation that did not go as planned. We cannot publicize a failed operation hence the anti militant drive in the valley is in news for the last 10 days. Some of them who died in the botched up surgical strike would be shown as deaths in this combing operations while others will be shown as death by suicide. Either way all those who died are patriotic Indian soldiers who will be honored and their families will be fully compensated.