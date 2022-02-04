DUMB British foreign minister mocked by Russia after geography gaffe

​

British foreign minister mocked by Russia after geography gaffe​

According to Zakharova, Truss’ lack of geography chops is evidence that the world needs to be saved from the “stupidity and uneducatedness of Anglo-Saxon politicians,”

noting that the head of the Foreign Office probably should know a thing or two about where countries are.

Imagine being a foreign minister and being SO DUMB !!Liz Truss said that the UK’s “Baltic allies” were located on the Black Sea, despite them being over 1,000km apartBritish Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been slammed by Russia’s Foreign Ministry after a geography error confusing two different bodies of water in Europe, over 1,000km away from each other.In an interview with the BBC, Truss explained that London isdespite the fact that Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are located nowhere near the southeast European body of water.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.she continued.she explained.The criticism of Truss follows an accusation by Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy ambassador at the United Nations, that the British government is untrustworthy.Polyansky said.On Wednesday, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter that he had expressed “” about Russia’s hostile activity on the Ukrainian border.he wrote.