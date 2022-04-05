Duma speaker brands Bucha incident false flag to discredit Russia

5 Apr, 09:53According to Vyacheslav Volodin, "an investigation is of no use to NATO countries, since the perpetrators have already been found"MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The situation in the Ukrainian city of Bucha is a false flag to discredit Russia and justify Western sanctions, and a genuine investigation into what happened is not something that NATO countries seek, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday."The only objective is to discredit Russia, justify the sanctions, weapons supplies and other unfriendly actions, as well as to further exacerbate the situation in Ukraine," Volodin maintained.According to the Duma speaker, "an investigation is of no use to NATO countries, [since] the perpetrators have already been found.""There are no facts, just lies. The Ukrainian media had to delete the photo evidence posted by them, since the information is not confirmed. But no one cares about all this anymore. The accusations have been made," Volodin concluded.Let's wait if US will stage "Russian chemical attack" false flag as well.