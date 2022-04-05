What's new

Duma speaker brands Bucha incident false flag to discredit Russia

5 Apr, 09:53

According to Vyacheslav Volodin, "an investigation is of no use to NATO countries, since the perpetrators have already been found"

1352081.jpg


MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The situation in the Ukrainian city of Bucha is a false flag to discredit Russia and justify Western sanctions, and a genuine investigation into what happened is not something that NATO countries seek, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday.
"The only objective is to discredit Russia, justify the sanctions, weapons supplies and other unfriendly actions, as well as to further exacerbate the situation in Ukraine," Volodin maintained.
According to the Duma speaker, "an investigation is of no use to NATO countries, [since] the perpetrators have already been found."
"There are no facts, just lies. The Ukrainian media had to delete the photo evidence posted by them, since the information is not confirmed. But no one cares about all this anymore. The accusations have been made," Volodin concluded.

https://tass.com/politics/1432517

Let's wait if US will stage "Russian chemical attack" false flag as well.
 

