Due to multiple safety-related accidents and issues, Tesla sales number in China down 67.2%

Due to multiple QC and especially safety related accidents, which leads to many injuries and several fatality, Tesla's sales number in China take a 180 degree nosedive in April.

They could only manage to sell about 11,000 units in April, down 67.2% comparing to the number in March, much weaker than market average.

Due to poor quality control and misleading autopilot hype, Tesla's future in China, which is the world dominating EV market, looks very bleak in the future.

Musk should stick to promote bullshit coins instead of making death traps.

Source:

乘联会公布4月乘用车销量数据 特斯拉环比下降67.2%

乘联会公布4月乘用车销量数据 特斯拉环比下降67.2%
finance.sina.com.cn
 
Market average? What is the price of a Mini EV the top selling EV in China? 4,000 $? :lol:
Lets see
#1 Mini EV 26592 units sold ..
#2 Tesla Model 3 6264 units sold.

Duh! Also your source makes no mention of quality control and deaths. Are you making things up?
 
